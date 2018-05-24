Three generations come together at Strader Fields

Dallas - Three generations of Straders will be at this weekend's Memorial Day baseball tournament, located at the namesake field, off of Academy Street in Dallas, by LaCreole Middle School.

John Strader Sr., who established Strader field, will be cheering on his son John Strader Jr., the team's coach, and grandson John Strader the 3rd, one of the baseball players.

Strader Field was built when John Sr. noticed a need for another field for the kids youth sports program, Kids Inc., to play on.

"I coordinated and built the field from the ground up," he said. "We didn't really have any facilities in town to accommodate the kids. The boys and the girls were all playing at Lyle Elementary School."

Kids Inc. is a nonprofit organization that was established in 1963, and that John Sr. has been a part of since 1976. The organization serves kids in the Dallas and Monmouth areas, 4-15 years old, offering sports programs like football, baseball, softball, archery, volleyball and more. It serves over 1,500 youth annually, according to its website, dallaskidsinc.org.

The Memorial Day weekend tournament begins on Friday, with two teams from Dallas coming to compete, and five teams from out of town on Saturday and Sunday.

This tournament offers not only a chance to watch some ball games but to also see the familial culture Dallas prides itself in.