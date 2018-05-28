Pilots honored at Memorial Day ceremony

INDEPENDENCE - Rep. Paul Evans (D-Monmouth) was master of ceremonies at the 25th annual Memorial Day Pilot Event, hosted by the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 292 on May 28.

A crowd gathered for the memorial to military and private pilots.

Capt. Brandon Marr of the Air National Guard gave the tribute to pilots.

He said he was lucky to be exposed to different types of aviation through his father and uncle and talked about the importance of mentorship.

He said it was his cousin that pointed him to the Air National Guard. Marr is an F-15c pilot.

“If it weren't for my mom, dad, uncle and cousin that led me toward fighters, I wouldn't have made it,” Marr said.

One of his mentors and teachers, Col. Fred Cone, taught Marr and his classmates about humility.

“He always told us the things he messed up on,” Marr said. “He wanted us to learn from his mistakes.”

Marr only learned of Cone's military accomplishments when Cone was inducted into the Arizona Aviation Hall of Fame in 2007.

Civil Air Patrol Cadets followed Marr's speech with the placing of the pilot memorial wreath and the presentation of flags.

Boy Scout Troop 38 served up about 170 hot dogs in Bartle Hangar after the half-hour ceremony.

Airplanes flew overhead before and during the ceremony. Attendees were able to get a close-up look at airplanes while they were parked.