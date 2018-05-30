Commissioner No. 2 race to go to recount

The race for Polk County Commissioner Position No. 2 between Commissioner Craig Pope and challengers Terry Taylor and Michele Campione will go to a recount, said Polk County Clerk Val Unger.

Pope leads with 8,250 of the 16,465 of the total votes cast. That is more than 50 percent plus one threshold (8,234) for commissioner candidates to win in the primary, but that lead is subject to a recount if it’s less than one-fifth of one percent of the vote.

Taylor holds 5,467, Campione has 2,704, and 44 write-in votes were cast.

With 16,465 ballots cast, Pope would have needed to have a 33-vote cushion over the threshold. With all votes counted, Pope’s margin over the majority is 16.

Unger said she will certify the election on Friday or Monday.

“After certification, I will officially announce the date and location of the recount,” she said.

If the recount results in Pope losing enough votes to fall below the majority, he and Taylor will have a runoff in November.

Updated election results will be posted on the clerk’s website later today.