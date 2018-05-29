Community notebook

Vulnerability and art discussed

The Dallas Public Library will host artist and educator Jason Graham for a conversation exploring the relationship between self-expression and vulnerability at 7 p.m. on June 6 at the library.

The forum, “What we risk — creativity, vulnerability and art,” is an Oregon Humanities Conversation Project, sponsored by Friends of the Dallas Library.

Graham will discuss what people risk when they lay themselves open through music, painting or other art form, including what one may gain or give up when he or she sets out to craft something beautiful or provocative or simply expressive.

Graham is an Oregon-based artist and educator. He is a former slam poetry champion for the state of Oregon and is currently an art ambassador for Rise Up International in association with the U.S. Department of State.

For more information: 503-623-2633.

Community welcome to STEAM on Thursday

LaCreole Middle School will host a communitywide STEAM night from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the school.

STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math. The evening will be an opportunity for youth of all ages to discover, explore, experiment and be engaged in STEAM-related activities.

Native American ethnobotany presented

The Luckiamute Watershed Council will host a presentation on Native American ethnobotany of Western Oregon at the Beazell Forest Education Center, 37283 Kings Valley Highway, Philomath, from 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The event, part of the “Love your Watershed” series, will give attendees a chance to learn about the history of tribes in the region, participate in hands-on demonstrations, sample traditional foods, and sign up for an hour-long plant hike with Greg Archuleta.

The presentation is in partnership with Spirit Mountain Community Fund and the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde.

For more information: luckiamuteLWC.org, or 503-837-0237.

Get your Scrabble on at Indy library

Independence Public Library will host its monthly Scrabble with Betty. Everyone is welcome to come join in a game of Scrabble with Betty and friends. The games begin at 1 p.m. on June 6 and every first Wednesday of the month.

Also at the library this week, family story time is at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. Chess Club is at 4:30 p.m. each Thursday.

Explore space at Dallas library

The Dallas Public Library will host “Rendezvous and Land on a Comet” as part of its illustrated Astronomy and Space Exploration Series at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Dallas resident Donn Anderson will present. He is a docent at the Evergreen and Aviation Space Museum in McMinnville.

Anderson will discuss how one might catch up to a comet, what it might be like to orbit a comet before, during and after its close encounter with the sun, and how big a comet might be, among other comet-related topics.

For more information: 503-623-2633.