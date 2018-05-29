Dallas looks at housing, rent

DALLAS — The city of Dallas applied to have a housing supply and needs analysis conducted with money provided through the Department of Land Conservation and Development.

The analysis would update Dallas’ comprehensive plan with a new one of housing needs by type and density for the next 20 years. The last such study was completed in 1996.

At that time, single family homes accounted for almost 72 percent of housing, multi-family was 21 percent and manufactured accounted for 7 percent.

Dallas Planning Director Scott Whyte said the Oregon Legislature gave money to DLCD during the 2018 session to assist with technical housing analysis to local governments. House Bill 4006 prioritized cities that are considered “severely rent burdened,” defined as those with 25 percent or more of renter households paying more than 50 percent of their gross income on rent. Dallas qualifies for that standard, Whyte said.

Cities can pick from four options: Housing needs analysis; zoning and development code audit; zoning and development code update; and a housing strategy implementation plan.

Whyte said the first option matches the city’s needs.

“The housing needs analysis that we are recommending is what we are very much in need of,” Whyte said. “It the best deal that we could get. It’s normally something that we would spend lots of money on in consultant time.”

To complete the analysis, a consultant will work with an advisory committee appointed by the city. The HNA would include a needs projection, residential land needs, buildable lands inventory and identification of measures for accommodating needed housing, according to an DLCD outline.

The finished analysis would update the city’s comprehensive plan and come before the Dallas City Council for approval.

Applications are due June 15 and the Dallas City Council gave its approval on May 21. The work must be finished by June 30, 2019.