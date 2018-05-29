﻿

News and information from our partners

Dragons to host youth basketball camp

As of Tuesday, May 29, 2018

﻿

The Dragons boys’ basketball coaching staff will be hosting a basketball skills camp, June 18-20, 8:30 a.m. to noon, for boys and girls entering fourth-ninth grade. The camp will focus on areas such as ball handling, shooting, offensive moves, man-to-man defensive principles, and more.

The camp will be held at the Dallas High School gyms, and costs $40, which includes a camp T-shirt. Parents can drop kids off all three days starting at 7:45 a.m., which is when the gyms will open up.

Pre-registration is encouraged.

For questions and registration information, contact Trent Schwartz at trent.schwartz@dsd2.org.

﻿

Partner Content

﻿

Commenting has been disabled for this item.

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the Itemizer-Observer and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)