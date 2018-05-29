Fire crews extinguish grass fire

DALLAS — Firefighters put out a burn pile got that away from the owners of a property at 2525 James Howe Road on Sunday afternoon.

The property owners were in the process of clearing off debris from a previous logging operation, when their slash burn got away from them.

They promptly called 911. Approximately .27 acres were burned. 19 firefighters from Southwest Polk Fire District, Dallas Fire & EMS and Oregon Department of Forestry worked for approximately 2 1/2 hours to get the fire contained.

The owners also had heavy equipment at the location and helped with the fire line. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported. Fire official ask that Polk County residents be conscientious of their surroundings and cautious of the dryer than normal conditions when burning.