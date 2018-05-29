Flinstones to Jetsons

DALLAS — Preparing lunch at Oakdale Heights Elementary School used to include a workout and careful timing.

Kitchen employees had to make food and put it into serving carts at just the right time to keep it from sitting out too long when lunch was served in the school’s overbooked gym.

“In the old kitchen, we cooked in the kitchen and pushed everything out into the hallway,” said Denice Wilson, assistant cook at the school. “We waited until PE was done, and we quickly shoved all the carts into the gym. We set up all the tables, served lunch and then pushed it back out as quick as we could.”

Since April 30, Wilson, lead cook Scottie Davis and clerk Sherri Douville have put the lunch set up behind them. That’s the first day meals were served in the new kitchen and multi-purpose room at the school.

Douville compared it to a kitchen makeover show.

“It’s like Gordon Ramsey came in here,” she said. “The old kitchen, it was pretty old and small and dark.”

And quirky.

“The ovens were so old they had hot spots, so you would have to constantly rotate your trays … by racks, too, so all your food would cook evenly,” Wilson said. “We went from the Flintstones to the Jetsons.”

Oakdale and Lyle elementary schools both had new kitchen and multi-purpose rooms added this year. Lyle’s was complete in January.

Oakdale’s staff traded working around the idiosyncrasies of old equipment for another concern.

“We don’t like to scratch anything,” Douville said. “Nobody wants to be the first person to scrape anything.”



Instead of rushing to set up, tear down and run back and forth from the kitchen to the gym restock food, the kitchen employees can put their time to better use.

“We now we get to spend that time with the kids,” Wilson said. “That’s a really big bonus.”