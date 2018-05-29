Indy looks at housing needs

INDEPENDENCE — Independence city staff hope to use a state grant to get more information about usable lands and the cost to develop housing units in the Southwest Independence Concept Plan area.

The Independence City Council unanimously approved on May 22 a resolution for staff to apply for a grant from the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development.

The sate legislature allocated $1.7 million for housing assistance, said Zach Pelz, contract city planner.

“Housing is running in short supply and the state wants to provide assistance to help cities make more land available, relax regulations and do other things that make housing more readily available,” Pelz said.

The state is prioritizing the use of the funds for “rent-burdended” cities.

A rent-burdened city is defined as a city in which more than 25 percent of the population uses at least 50 percent of their monthly income on rent, Pelz said.

About 35 to 39 percent of Independence residents are in that category, according to the 2012-2016 American Community Survey five-year estimates, Pelz stated in a memo to the council.

Independence added 270 acres to its urban growth boundary in 2008, he said.

“That area was really slated to be the area’s next residential growth area,” Pelz said. “There’s some reasons why, the recession being one of them, that hasn’t taken place.

Pelz said some of the issues facing the city now involve uncertainty of the cost to provide infrastructure and the fact that wetlands are scattered throughout the site.

“We would like to get a better idea of where those wetlands are and figure out what the constraints are and really get a better idea of how much developable land there really is,” Pelz said.

That way they can get a better understanding of what the “ultimate yield for new residential units in that area is,” he said.

Once that is determined, city staff can determine what their system development charges need to be.

“I think what we’ll find is that the costs of infrastructure exceed the ability for developers to pay for it entirely, so we’ll set an SDC fee that is reasonable for developers and the market can bear,” Pelz said.