Local officers graduate from academy

SALEM — The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training will graduate its 378th Basic Police Class at 11 a.m. on June 8.

On the list of graduates is Officer Jay Fox, for the Dallas Police Department, Officer Richard Gonzalez-Godinez, for the Independence Police Department, and Officer Jeffrey Hodney, for Monmouth Police Department.

The Basic Police Class is a 16-week course that includes dozens of training areas, including survial skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, and drug recognition.