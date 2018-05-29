Minet finance committee proposes changes

INDEPENDENCE — Members of Monmouth-Independence Network’s financial advisory committee want to change the composition of the committee, said committee chair Gary Van Horn.

Van Horn gave an update to the Minet Board of Directors on May 24.

The financial advisory committee met on May 8.

“We had a discussion at several meetings about the committee composition and we decided to take another look at the charter,” Van Horn said.

A redraft of the charter will be distributed to other committees for review before it is presented to the board, he said.

“The biggest change in it is, a lot of the detail of the committee, we’ll do this, that and the other thing has been moved now to some appendices or attachments,” Van Horn said. “The charter itself now is about down to I think close to two pages.”

The other big change in the proposed charter is that finance managers from Monmouth and Independence will be adjunct members, not voting members, he said.

“That’s probably going to be up for some discussion but that’s kind of the way the committee was talking and we’ll continue the discussion for sure,” Van Horn said.

He also said cable is generating less money and that demographics information shows that Minet customers are at the top of their spending capability.