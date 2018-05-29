Information for the police report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of incidents reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

DALLAS

Arrests/Citations

Derek S. Bumgardner, 38, of Dallas, in the 300 block of Orchard Dr. on May 21 on a charge of felony fourth-degree assault — domestic assault with a child present.

Sean W. Craig, 33, of Dallas, in the 1000 block W Ellendale Ave on Thursday on a probation violation.

Kacie M. Blanton, 30, of Dallas, in the 100 block of E Ellendale Ave on Saturday on a charge of failure to carry or present an operators license.

Matthew G. Ingram, 30, of Dallas, at the corner of Fairview Ave and Ash St on Saturday on charges of misdemeanor driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and reckless endangering.

Drew W. Dennis, 23, and Tiffany L. Dubry, 21, both of Dallas, in the 200 block of SE Dimick St on Saturday on one count each of second-degree child neglect — leaving a 2-year- and 4-month-old alone.

INDEPENDENCE

Arrests/Citations

Alexander Jerron Contreras, 23, who has no permanent address listed, in the 1200 block of Hemlock Loop, on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine on May 22.

Alexander Jerron Contreras, 23, in the 1300 block of E St, on a probation violation on May 21.

Alexander Jerron Contreras, 23, in the 0-99 block of S. Third St, on a restraining order violation on May 21.

Cassandra Nicole Bone, 25, of Keizer, at Independence Hwy and Deann Dr, on a statewide Marion County felony warrant, original charge first-degee burglary on May 22. She was lodged in Polk County Jail.

MONMOUTH

Arrests/Citations

Jeffrey James Biester, 23, of Monmouth, on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a weapon, second-degree disorderly conduct and menacing on May 13.