Stinky Feet child care license revoked

INDEPENDENCE — The owner of an Independence daycare center had her license revoked Friday following an emergency suspension and investigation into whether she allowed her son — who is charged with sexually abusing a child — to watch children at the facility unsupervised.

The Oregon Department of Education’s Office of Child Care issued the revocation Friday for Stinky Feet Childcare, a registered family child care home facility. The facility’s license was issued initially in 2013, and has been suspended since January.

Complaints filed with the OCC also accuse owner Ceola Harden of not reporting accusations of abuse involving her son Quinlyn Harden, 24.

Harden was arrested in March on three counts of first-degree sex abuse involving a girl younger than 14. The alleged crimes began in January 2009, according to the indictment in the case.

An emergency suspension order states that Quinlyn Harden provided unsupervised care to children without being enrolled with the Central Background Registry, a state requirement. His application to the CBR was denied on June 19, 2017.

“The provider allowed Quinlyn Harden to substitute for her, while knowing of his past allegations of abuse and lack of his enrollment in the CBR.” This allegation was confirmed by a “partner agency,” according to a complaint followed on March 19.

Another complaint filed on April 10 stated another individual not registered with the CBR with initials T.H. “would substitute for provider while she went to the store, movies, or spend time with friends.”

According to complaints, Quinlyn Harden lived at the home child care center, also a violation of state law given past accusations against him.

“No one shall have access to child care children who has demonstrated behavior that may have a detrimental effect on a child,” state law reads. “Residents of the home are considered to have access to child care children even if they are not generally at home during child care hours.”

Furthermore, registered child care providers are considered “mandatory reporters,” meaning they are legally required to report suspicions of abuse. Ceola Harden failed to do so, according to the amended emergency suspension order issued on Feb. 15.

State law says: “Any caregiver who has reason to believe that any child has suffered abuse (physical injury, mental injury, neglect that leads to physical harm, sexual abuse and/or exploitation or threat of harm) must report the information to the Department of Human Services Child Welfare.”

A complaint filed on March 19 stated that Ceola Harden knew of her son’s inappropriate behavior.

Instead of reporting it, the complaint stated she told the child: “I’ll take care of it, don’t tell your mom.”

In exchange for silence, Ceola Harden would give the children treats or buy them things on trips to the store, according to the complaint.

Failing to report is a class A violation, subject to a maximum fine of $2,000.

Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton said he couldn’t comment “on the status of ongoing or related potential investigations.”

Independence Police Sgt. Tino Banuelos said additional cases have been opened.

"Through the course of the investigation leading to Quinlyn Harden’s arrest, additional cases were opened when two more victims were identified," Banuelos said. "We are still working with the Polk County District Attorney’s Office on those cases."

He said its up to the DA to make a final decision on whether to file additional charges.

"At this time, we do not have an open criminal investigation on anyone other than Quinlyn Harden," Banuelos said.



Quinlyn Harden remains at the Polk County Jail on $200,000 bail. He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. He is next due in court on June 12.