WOU Volleyball announces fall schedule

Wednesday, May 23, Western Oregon University’s head volleyball coach Tommy Gott announced the team’s fall schedule, which includes 10 home games out of the 27 matches, seven of those early-season contests.

The Wolves will see matches against six different NCAA DII conferences.

Pre-season, the team is scheduled to host a contest against Oregon Tech on Aug. 16.

To start the regular season off, the girls will open against Northern State, Colorado Christian, and Tiffin University in the Aug. 23-24 tournament in Portland.

Their second weekend includes four games in the DII West Region Showcase Aug. 31-Sept. 1 in Oakland, California, where they will play against Humboldt State, Stanislaus University, Holy Names University and Hawaii Pacific.



GNAC play opens Sept. 4 at home against Concordia.