Youth team is ‘future of Relay’

INDEPENDENCE — Talmadge Middle School students offered a special breakfast to two families dealing with cancer, but gave them much more.

Kari Meyer’s service learning class decided to raise money to help Pilar Gonzalez and Lucy Walker through their journeys with cancer and will walk for them in this year’s Relay for Life.

“They did some bake sales and other things to collect money for the families,” Meyer said. “We contacted the families after the fact so they didn’t know it was happening.”

Celebrate, remember, fight What: Relay for Life of Polk County. When: 10 a.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday. Where: Independence Riverview Park. Admission: Free, but donations are encouraged. Of note: Relay for Life is a 24-hour event to celebrate survivors, remember those lost and fight back against cancer through raising awareness and money for the American Cancer Society. No dogs, alcohol or tobacco are allowed in Relay.

Gonzalez taught kindergarten at Henry Hill Elementary school for nine years, until it was closed.

“A couple of kids that were in (Meyer’s class) were in my kindergarten class,” Gonzalez said.

They presented her with a check for $100 at the breakfast on May 21.

“I was just very grateful, beyond words,” Gonzalez said. “During this cancer journey, those are things that really touch me, you know. Those are when the happy tears come out.”

Kellen and Tyler Walker attended the breakfast with their daughters Lucy, 3, and Grace, 6. They also received a check for $100.

“It has been unbelievable how much support we have received from everyone in the community,” Kellen Walker said. “To have this group of students work so hard to help us out was truly appreciated. My family feels very fortunate that everyone in the community has been so generous during this challenging time.”

Meyer said Talmadge students will be participating in Relay for Life for the third year.

“That was another reason we wanted to invite them — to be a part of that with us and let them know we are going to represent them there as well,” Meyer said.

One of her colleagues, Aaron Currier, started participating in Relay with a group of students from a service learning class three years ago.

“I continued it last year, and he joined me as well, and so the both of us have taken groups,” Meyer said.

Some students who have moved on to the high school still participate, she added.

“They are amazing,” said Tami Bookey-Kuhlmann of the Talmadge students. She is the chairwoman of Relay for Life Polk County.

“I can’t say enough about them,” said Bookey-Kuhlmann. “The past few years they’ve helped set up the event. They come with so much energy. They’re the future of Relay.”

Bookey-Kuhlmann has participated in Relay for Life for about 10 years, the last few in a leadership role.

She lost both her grandparents to cancer and has multiple cancer survivors in her family, Bookey-Kuhlmann said.

“It’s hard to come by somebody who hasn’t been touched by cancer,” she said.

This year’s theme, “Carnival of Colors,” lends itself to recognizing the different types of cancer which are distinguished by different colored ribbons, she said.

Gonzalez was diagnosed with stomach cancer on Jan. 2, 2018.

“With God’s grace and help, I’ve been able to go through harsh chemo and through surgery and things like that,” Gonzalez said.

She was scheduled to have her stomach removed on April 23, but doctors found the cancer had spread, so she will begin another round of chemotherapy in June.

Despite the setback, Gonzalez plans to participate in Relay with a former Henry Hill colleague.

Lucy was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on Nov. 3, 2017.

She is in phase five of her treatments, her father said, which will continue until about late July. She has about a year and half left of treatment, he said.

“Our family takes everything day by day, and we would not have been able to make this tough situation work without all of the support from friends, family and the community,” Kellen Walker said. “We are going to do our best to make it to the Relay and participate with Kari’s relay team.”

Meyer lost both her grandmothers and an aunt to cancer. And this year, a close family friend.

“It’s so neat to see everybody come together for a cause,” Meyer said. “The kids see that too, and I love anything positive with teenagers in our community. Some people think they don’t do a whole lot, but there are some kids who have such passion for helping others. It’s exciting to see that.”