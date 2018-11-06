Community notebook

Celebrate Marine Corps birthday

A celebration of the U.S. Marine Corps 243rd birthday and cake-cutting ceremony is Saturday at 5 p.m. at Murphy’s Grill, 288 E. Ellendale Ave. in Dallas.

All active duty, former, retired and future Marines are welcome.

For more information: Billy Whisenant, 805-574-9733.

Dallas to pick up leaves

The city of Dallas and Republic Services will begin fall leaf pickup starting Saturday and Sunday. The city will collect leaves in the streets for one additional weekend, on Dec. 15 and 16.

These are the only times the city will collect leaves placed in the street.

City officials request residents refrain from putting leaves in the street until the designated times. Leaves should be raked into the street in long rows, parallel to the curb, and at least 12 inches away from the curb. Avoid blocking roadways, driveways and bike lanes, and place only leaves.

Leaves also may be disposed of by using them as mulch in landscaping or by putting them in the provided yard debris bin. Leaf-only drop-off locations will be available through Dec. 31 at these locations: Park Street parking lot west of the walking bridge; Southwest Allgood near the gate to the Parks Office; the east end of Hankel Street at the dead end off LaCreole Drive.

For more information: Republic Services, 541-754-0444.

Thanksgiving art camp coming soon

Register by Nov. 14 to participate in Ash Creek Arts Center’s Thanksgiving Art Camp with Francie Zandol and Sue Mason.

This three-day camp gives children something exciting and creative to do on those “no school” days before Thanksgiving. Explore the expressive art of paper mache with artists Zandol and Mason. Create whimsical, colorful characters using paste, paper and paint.

The camp will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Nov. 19 through 21 at St. Hilda’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 245 Main St., Monmouth. Cost is $10 and includes all materials. Need-based scholarships are available.

This camp is supported by a grant from the Polk County Cultural Coalition.

Color, texture with Paula Booth

The Ash Creek Arts Center will host Second Saturday Family Art Classes from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the center, 311 S. Monmouth St., Independence.

Gelatin printing is a form of monoprinting in which a gelatin slab is used as a printing plate along with acrylic paints or water-soluble inks to create abstract, layered imagery.

Using simple tools such as stencils, stamps and brushes, kids and adults will learn to layer colors and textures, creating amazingly rich designs. Each participant will create numerous prints, which can stand alone as one-of-a-kind art pieces or be used to create beautiful greeting cards or collages.

The class is free and supported by a grant from the Polk County Cultural Coalition.

PCL to host casino night Saturday

Partnerships in Community Living Inc. and Archive present Prohibition Casino Night starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets are $40 general admission; $70 per couple; or $200 for an exclusive VIP experience.

Proceeds benefit the work of PCL. For more information or to buy tickets or sponsorships: Sarah, 503-910-7085.

Willamina art tour this weekend

Discover downtown Willamina as it celebrates its 27th annual Coastal Hills Art Tour. The walking tour will be Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

A free shuttle will be available to each venue in the downtown area. “Take the Tour” cards and maps will be available at each location. Have all the artists stamp your card and enter to win a prize from each artist.

This year, more than 30 artists and crafters will participate from Willamina, Grand Ronde, Sheridan, Dallas, McMinnville and Newberg.

Tea and pastries will be served for $4 at the Willamina Museum of Local History in an old-fashioned setting.

For more information: 503-876-3843.

Veterans breakfast on Saturday

The annual American Legion Veterans Breakfast will be at the United Methodist Church, 565 LaCreole Drive, in Dallas, from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Veterans and their families are invited to attend, as well as active duty military personnel and their families.

There is no charge for breakfast. Donations are welcome.

The menu will be scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, fresh fruit, juice and coffee. The Orchard Mountain String Band will perform.

Teens to learn crockpot cooking

The Independence Public Library will host Crockpot Cooking for the Teen Cooking Club at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Teenagers in grades six and higher will make a simple crockpot chili.

For Tech Tuesday, youths will use simple coding to complete a variety of interactive projects at 4:30 p.m.

The Mystery Book Club for adults will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday to discuss this month’s selection, “A High-end Finish,” by Kate Carlisle. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the library.

Each week, the library hosts family story time at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays and Youth Chess Club on Thursdays at 4:30 p.m. An After-school story time is offered at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Monmouth center to host breakfast

The Monmouth Senior Center will host a veterans breakfast from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the center, 180 Warren St. S.

The pancake breakfast is to honor and thank the veterans in the community. Veterans eat free. Donations accepted.