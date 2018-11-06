Family Building Blocks offers hope to kids, parents

POLK COUNTY — Elizabeth hadn’t left the hospital after giving birth to her son, Noah, when she agreed to join Family Building Blocks prevention programs.

Family Building Blocks Where: Dallas, Academy Building, 182 SW Academy St, Suite 210. What: Therapeutic classroom, ages 6 weeks to 2 years, and 3 to 5; Court Care (child care during court appearance or other appointments); respite care; Healthy Family outreach and home visiting; and playgroups in Falls City and Grand Ronde. Hours: Call 503-623-9664, ext. 2184 for class and playgroup times. For more information, or to donate or volunteer: http://Familybuil...">Familybuildingblo.../.

Family Building Blocks is a Salem-based nonprofit that uses child and parent education to prevent child abuse and neglect, hopefully resulting in fewer children being placed in foster care. It is their policy to not release last names of clients.

Elizabeth had experienced all three during her childhood.

“I went to live with my aunt for a while there and then we went to foster care, going from one place to another where nobody wanted me,” she said in a video played for the audience at Family Building Blocks Dream Builders Luncheon on Oct. 18, a fundraising event for the nonprofit.

She and her husband decided they didn’t want that for their children.

During the first home visit from an FBB representative, Elizabeth said her home was in chaos.

“Everybody was crying. Everybody,” Elizabeth said, adding the representative quickly put the family at ease, even playing with Noah on the floor. “It was just like we had known her forever, and we had just met.”

Elizabeth said she and her family are thriving, in part thanks to the nonprofit.

“To be honest, if I had not met with family building blocks, I might not have my kids,” she said.

FBB opened a Dallas location in 2014, and it now offers classes for children up to age 5, outreach and home visiting, respite care and transportation to families that need it.

Patrice Altenhofen, FBB’s executive director, said families in the program are often at the point of disintegration.

“We are often the last and best chance for parents to keep their families together before a child ends up removed from home and placed in foster care,” Altenhofen said. “This is why we exist.”

The program has a 99 percent success rate in keeping families together, she said.

In 2017, the program’s relief nurseries, Healthy Families (home visiting) and Early Head Start programs reached more than 1,200 children in more than 700 families.

“Research shows that preventing a small child from exposure to adverse experiences results in enormous payoffs in increased graduation rates, improved life-long health, lower incarceration rates and reduced teen parenthood,” Altenhofen said.

Most of that is paid for through private donations, but she said there’s a waiting list for the programs.

Heather Hawkins, FBB director of volunteer engagement, said the nonprofit always has a need for volunteers to work in six locations in Polk and Marion counties.

“I know without the support of the community, we cannot meet the goals and achieve the outcomes (for children),” Hawkins said.