Panthers advance to semifinals

INDEPENDENCE — Using an aggressive style to match the Hillsboro Spartans Tuesday night, the Panthers only let the Spartans get past them once before going on the defensive attack, holding the Spartans to their half of the field and notching two goals in the second half for a 2-1 victory in the team’s first playoff game.

Last season the Panthers (10-2-2 overall, 6-1-1 Mid-Willamette Conference) made it to the playoffs, but lost in the first round 1-0 to Marist Catholic. This season, they punched their ticket to the quarterfinals.

“Coming out here, we wanted to win no matter what,” senior forward Brandon Lopez said. “That’s just what was going through our head — we weren’t losing.”

The Spartans (5-8-2 overall, 4-3 Northwest Oregon Conference) opened the game by pulling away for a goal posted a minute into the first half, but that would be where their scoring stopped.

In the second half, the Panthers took the game by first knotting the game 1-1 and then, with 4:38 left on the clock,the Panthers scored again, leaping ahead by one. The Spartans attempted a handful of shots on goal as the clock ticked down, but the Panthers’ defense kept them from scoring.

With nine seniors on the roster, this is their final shot at a state championship.

“It feels good to go into the second round of playoffs,” Lopez said. “We’re trying to make it all the way, but it is what it is from here.”

As they prepared for Saturday’s game against Wilsonville (8-6-2 overall, 5-2 Northwest Oregon Conference), Lopez said they just need to play their game.

“We’re just going to come out here, add pressure, be ready for it. We just gotta go hard,” he said. “It’s our last year – we gotta show up.”

And they did.

Saturday evening opened in the Panther Stadium with a physical match against Wilsonville (8-7-2 overall, 5-2 Northwest Oregon Conference) that left both teams tied 0-0 going into the second half. The Panthers put up a fight that the Wildcats responded to with an aggressive offense. Both teams scrambled for possession of the ball, with the Panthers holding the Wildcats to the most shots on goal for the evening.

“Honestly tonight was a bit tough for us,” senior and defender Eduardo Gonzalez said. “It was hard for us in the beginning. First half was a bit shaky for us and second half – they were a good team. They actually were, and we were struggling a lot. They came out prepared, but so did we.”

Closing in on the end of the game, Gonzalez saw an opening in the Wildcat’s defense and took the chance, shooting the ball past the goalie and scoring with 3:05 left on the clock.

“Well, I mean at first I was thinking about passing it to someone on my left, but I just touched it, and, it was a bad touch, honestly, and I couldn’t get a pass out of it so I just shot, I just took it,” Gonzalez said.

It was a 1-0 victory for the Panther’s quarterfinal game, which means they get a shot in the semifinals against La Salle. They will play Tuesday after press time.

The team’s success in playoffs this year has been due to a collaborative effort that they didn’t have last year, head coach Joe Orozco said.

“Last year we, it seemed like we were dependent on certain players,” he said. “This year, we don’t have that many players that are that skilled, so the team is playing more as a team. The chemistry is a lot better than we had last year. They seem to want it more; they’re hungrier.”