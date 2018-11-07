Central

Football: Traveling to Eugene for the quarterfinals, the Panthers faced Churchill on Nov. 2 and lost 56-21, ending their 2018 season fifth in the Mid-Willamette Conference.

“The game on Friday was bittersweet,” said head coach Shane Hedrick. “It’s exciting to play in post season, but it also indicates the final chapter of football for many of our seniors. The 15th ranked Panthers were heavy underdogs vs second-ranked Churchill. The Lancers were very explosive on offense as they scored with precision passing and a lethal running attack.”

Overall, the Panthers had 477 offensive yards led by quarterback Kaleb Kantola’s 24 of 39 passing and 329 yards. Jesse Cable had 12 receptions for 196 yards, and one touchdown. Hunter Chase led the team in rushing yards with 96 yards. The offensive line helped clinch 32 first downs compared to Churchill’s 18.

Perrydale

Volleyball: Entering the state championship quarterfinals at Ridgeview High School in Bend, the Perrydale Pirates battled it out against St. Paul the morning on Nov. 2 and lost 3-0 to the No. 1 ranked team.

Brushing the loss off, the Pirates headed into the consolation round the next day against Days Creek in a 5-set match that ended with a 3-2 victory for the Pirates.

A few hours later, the girls battled it out against Crosshill Christian and won 3-2 in another 5-set match for a fourth-place finish in state.

Falls City Football: Only scoring one touchdown against the Wallowa Cougars, the Mountaineers suffered a 44-8 loss in their first playoff game of the season.

Last year, the then-ranked No. 6 Mountaineers lost 58-28 in the semifinals against Dufur, and became the district champions for Special District 3.

This year, the team is no longer switched leagues and is in Special District 1, ranked No. 14.

WOU

Football: Leading the game with an explosive defensive line, the Wolves slaughtered Simon Frasier on Nov. 3 with a 39-0 victory for their fourth win this season.

Omari Land ran for 70 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 attempts in the first half. Additionally, he compiled 174 yards on 20 attempts, and another touchdown.

The Wolves wrap up their season next weekend at Eastern New Mexico. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Volleyball: Despite three close sets, the Wolves walked away Nov. 3 with a 3-0 loss against Simon Frasier.

The team travels to Montana State Billings on Nov. 10 for their final contest of the season. Game time is 2 p.m.

Cross-Country: Hosting the GNAC Championships at the Ash Creek Preserve on Nov. 3, the Wolves men’s team finished in fourth place overall, with Dustin Nading and Tyler Jones crossing the line in the top 10 for the 8,000-meter tour.

Jones led the Wolf pack by .5 second, coming in at 24:54, and Nading clocking in at 24:54.5. The duo collected all-conference honors for their performance.

On the women’s side, they collected 208 points for a seventh-place finish, with Grace Knapp crossing the line at 22:30.9 for 18th place in the 6,000-meter race.