Sports: Quick Hits

Cross Creek Men’s Club Oct. 30

Event: Low Gross / Low Net - Green Tees

Gross: 1st Place - Tie - Wayne Weathers & Ben Talon-Kayne - 38; 2nd Place - Tie - Jim Schroeder & Steve Albin - 40;

Net: 1st Place - Tie - Darrel Smedstad, Pat Farrell & Bob “Dos” Bennett - 34; 2nd Place - Tie - Ray Stratton & John Hopkins - 35; 3rd Place - Lynn Hurt - 36.

Sign up for 20th Turkey Shoot

Cross Creek Golf Course announced that applications are being accepted for the 20th Annual Turkey Shoot Golf Tournament on Nov. 17

The format is a two-person scramble, with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

All players will receive a turkey, and compete for net, gross and hole prizes. Entry fees are $65 per player and one can of food.

The entry includes green fees, snacks and prize money. Applications are limited to the first 110 players to pay fees.

Players may sign up as a team or as individuals and be placed on a team.

All food and a portion of the proceeds will go to provide Thanksgiving dinners for needy families in Polk County through the Dallas Food Bank.

The deadline for sign up is Monday, Nov. 12.

For further information and/or an application visit or call the pro-shop at 503-623-6666.

Information is also available on the Cross Creek Facebook page as well as a printable entry form can be found on the Cross Creek web site - http://www.crosscreekgc.com/tournament-events.html.

Eight football seniors named to Academic All-GNAC team

Led by three-time honoree Andrew Weber, the Western Oregon University football team placed eight student-athletes on the 2018 Great Northwest Athletic Conference All-Academic team, the league announced on Wednesday.

Weber, a junior linebacker, carried a 3.21 grade-point average while majoring in biology. Weber was one of four student-athletes in the GNAC to be honored for the third time.

In addition to Weber, upperclassmen Bo Highburger, Adrian Saldana and Caleb Tingstad made the team. Tingstad, an economics major from Lynnwood, Washington, posts the team’s highest GPA at 3.85. Tingstad joined his brother Andrew, a sophomore quarterback at Humboldt State, on the All-Academic team.

Three juniors, Ty Currie, Derek Parnell and Joey Roos were recognized while Jakob Pruitt represented WOU’s sophomore class.

Currie, Parnell, Roos and Tingstad were all repeat performers on the list.

A total of 44 selections to the Football All-Academic Team, which recognizes the top classroom performers in the GNAC. To qualify for the team, a student-athlete must be of sophomore standing or greater, must be in their second season of competition at the nominating institution and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.20 or greater.