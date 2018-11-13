Athlete of the year: Soccer

INDEPENDENCE – Sophia Henke’s last high school soccer season has ended.

It’s bittersweet for her, but she’s pleased about the program she’s helped build.

“I am most proud of the program I’m leaving behind,” Henke said. “Because I think that we have a lot of girls that will be in the program for the next couple years that really care about, and that are excited to play and I think that’s important. And I think that we have left our school believing like, ‘oh our soccer team, they know what they’re doing.’”

The Panthers were ranked sixth in their league, and had an overall record of 4-9-1, and a 2-5-1 league record.

Numbers aren’t always indicative of how successful a team is, and in the Panther’s case, Henke said their ability to believe in themselves was what made this year better than previous years.

“I think that a lot of it was confidence in ourselves, and confidence in our program,” Henke said, “which sounds cheesy, but I think we believed in ourselves a lot more, and our coach really made us see, like, you guys can do this, you are capable.”

Henke was instrumental in helping build the team this year, but she’s not one to talk about herself.

Head coach Mike Lynch had a lot to say about why Henke was chosen as the I-O 2018 soccer player of the year.

“Sophie is the heart of our team,” he said. “I have coached many players and in all that time, I have had the pleasure of coaching very few D1 quality players. She is one of those players. Her on-the-field ability is remarkable. Her ability to track down an opposing player and strip the ball is better than I have witnessed for many years. She directed our defense to perfection. With her in the defense, we gave up 1/4 of the goals in league that they have in the past years.”

Off the field, Henke is no different.

“Her off-the-field personality is very humble,” Lynch said. “She is respected by her peers, teachers and team. She is a winner and whatever she does in life she will be successful. She is humble and that is a great quality to have as a leader. She will be missed but I can’t wait to see what the future brings her because she will face it with maturity and dignity.”

Soccer may have ended but Henke keeps herself busy with taking college classes at Chemeketa Community College and being heavily involved at school.

“A lot of my free time is filled with school stuff, but I genuinely enjoy school so it’s always really fun,” she said, smiling. Henke is the senior class president, a member of National Honors Society, and a member of the Thespian Society. Come spring time, you’ll see her competing in the high jump, triple jump and long jump for Central’s track and field team.

For the last two years, she made it to state for track and field, taking fourth place in last year’s state championships in the high jump with 5’2, and clinched a personal record of 5’3 at state the year before that, placing third.

“I hope to make it to sate again. That would be really cool, and to kind of go out with something big, something exciting,” she said.

Others have noticed Henke’s talent as an athlete, and she said a few colleges have contacted her. She’s looking at Linfield or Forest Grove to study physical therapy, but she said she hasn’t made any decisions yet. With her senior year rushing by as it always seems to do, Henke reflects on the relationships she’s made in her four years at Central High School.

“I’m really proud of the connections I’ve made with people, and the relationships I’ve gotten to build with the coaches and players,” she said. “It creates a ... cool sense of community, and I really enjoyed that, and I’m proud of that, and that’s something I’ll always remember.”