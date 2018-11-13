Charter asks Monmouth to renew franchise by the end of year

MONMOUTH — Robin Smith, of Charter Communications, told the Monmouth City Council on Nov. 6 that their franchise with the city has not been renewed.

Smith, who spoke during the citizen comments portion of the meeting, said she is “hoping we can get this accomplished by the end of the year.”

She gave the councilors a copy of the agreement which she said is “virtually identical” to one finalized by the city of Independence in September.

“The old agreement stays in place and each abides by these terms until a new agreement is approved,” City Manager Scott McClure said in an email after the meeting.

She said one of the reasons the agreement with Monmouth wasn’t done sooner was because of a right-of-way ordinance.

“We were patient while the city created a right-of-way ordinance that causes us and other utility providers to pay additional funds to the city, and that’s fine,” Smith said. “But that delay also resulted in delaying our franchise from getting completed. We’ve been trying to do this since 2013. It costs us money every time I have to come down here and it costs you money.”

She reiterated that Charter’s proposed agreement is nearly identical to the one approved by Independence.

“I know that when I talked to Scott, he wants to see (Public Education and Government Access) happen,” Smith said. “Well, we would be happy to provide PEG, but one of the things that’s required are the things that I keep putting into emails that I have copied also the mayor on, which are, what are the anticipated needs for the PEG and what are the access points and how are we going to make that be accomplished? Some of the accomplishments are on the city to address and tell us how they are going to accomplish those things.”

She said McClure told her the PEG fee would be $1 because that is what Monmouth-Independence Network pays.

“PEG works differently than that,” Smith said. “It’s based on percentages, it’s based on anticipated needs, it’s based on capital costs only, and so we can address those issues now or we can address those issues later, which is what Independence chose to do, and go ahead and finalize the franchise with the proposed language or something similar to it.”

She said some time down the road they are going to have a PEG, but the city will need to provide some information, such as “studies to show the need for having a PEG channel, that people in this area want to see a PEG channel and that the cost of that is worthwhile.”

She said while she didn’t expect an approval at that meeting, she asked if the issue of PEG could be set aside as something to be addressed in the future.

“The other piece I wanted to let you know is that because of these delays, the transport pipeline that was available to the school got used for upgrades and lots of other things, and so it will take 6 miles of transport to reach the college again in order to have a PEG channel,” Smith said. “Our construction people estimated that’s $80,000 and that’s a cost the city would have to bear.”

None of the councilors or staff commented or asked Smith questions after her statement, but councilors did comment on a Charter mailer advertising gigabyte speed internet.

A councilor asked McClure if he knew anything about it.

“I just think they’re doing some upgrades and there are some different things available,” McClure said.

The councilor asked if Minet was “still going to dominate the market here.”

“Oh yeah,” McClure said. “And you have to remember, (Minet’s) is never cut.”

Councilor Jon Carey said he thought it was worth noting that as “Minet is becoming more efficient” and has a greater footprint, with its expansion into Dallas, that Charter is “coming hard.”

“That’s a slick Madison Avenue deal that they’re circulating,” Carey said of the flyer. “They’re coming hard for Minet and hopefully we can withstand that.”

During her time, Smith addressed the comments that were made at the beginning of the meeting.

“Just to clarify a couple of things that I heard tonight, we do have gig, virtually nationwide including here for residential and business now,” Smith said. “And that piece that you got in the mail, that smart cities piece, that’s about trying to help cities save money as they go through technological changes that are coming just as fast and furious as we can possibly imagine.”