﻿

Community calendar

Gumball, Weeping Angel, World’s Angriest Boy, aka Olivia, Chloe and Samuel took first place in the Monmouth Library Halloween costume contest.

Photo by Jennifer Biberston
Gumball, Weeping Angel, World’s Angriest Boy, aka Olivia, Chloe and Samuel took first place in the Monmouth Library Halloween costume contest.

As of Tuesday, November 13, 2018

﻿

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 14

Polk County Republican Women — 11:30 a.m., Murphy’s Restaurant, 288 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas. Guest will be JL Wilson, Legislative Council for the Oregon Chamber of Commerce. No-host lunch available; everyone welcome. 503-623-5759.

Respite care – 1 to 3 p.m., 182 SW Academy St., Suite 216, Dallas. Free child care for parents who need time to run errands, pay bills, etc. Free. Open for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years. 503-877-8473 to reserve space. Diapers are provided.

Willamette Valley Food Assistance Program Food Bank — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., 888 Monmouth Cutoff Road, Building E, Dallas. Weekly distribution for eligible community members. 503-831-5634.

St. Thomas Episcopal Church lecture series — 7 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Levens Street. A 36-lecture series on the Reformations — the Lutheran, Calvinist, Anglican and Catholic reformations.

Free Blood Pressure Check Clinic — 2 to 3 p.m., Salem Health West Valley (surgery admitting area), 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. 503-623-7323.

Monmouth Senior Center Music Jam — 6:30 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S. Warren St., Monmouth. Open to the public; musicians of all types welcome. 503-838-5678.

Pickleball — 9 a.m. to noon, Roger Jordan Community Park. Meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon. Susie, 503-930-8517.

Al-Anon — 6:30 p.m., 320 SE Fir Villa Road. 503-370-7363.

THURSDAY, Nov. 15

Homework, hot dogs and hoops — 5:30 to 8 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Bring your homework and get the help you need, then eat and play ball. Free for middle and high school students.

Dallas Lions Club — Noon, Pressed Wine Bar, 788 Main St., Dallas. Everyone welcome. 503-623-8121.

Monmouth-Independence Rotary Club — Noon, First Baptist Church, 1505 Monmouth St., Independence. Visiting Rotarians, guests and prospective Rotarians are welcome to these luncheon meetings. Free. 503-838-4884.

James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., Dallas United Methodist Church, 565 SE LaCreole Drive, Dallas. Free; everyone welcome. 503-623-8429.

Hymn sing-along — 6:30 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. Sing hymns with others. 503-838-5678.

Veterans Night at the Elks — 6:30 p.m., Independence Elks Lodge Post 1950, 289 S. Main St., Independence. Different organization presents about services offered to veterans. Bunko upstairs for families.

American Legion Women’s Auxiliary — 7 p.m., Academy Building, room 108, 182 SW Academy St., Dallas. 503-623-2591.

Radio Operators Association of Dallas (ROADS) — 7 p.m., Polk County Courthouse (Jefferson Street entrance), 850 Main St., Dallas. Organization for amateur radio operators; public welcome. 503-881-5836.

FRIDAY, Nov. 16

Family Building Blocks Independence play group — 10 a.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1275 E St., Independence. Play group for children and families. Activities and snacks provided. Free. RSVP, 503-363-3057.

Altered Attitudes Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, 186 SE Mill St., Dallas. 503-399-0599.

Guthrie Park Acoustic Music Jam Session — 6:30 to 10 p.m., Guthrie Park Community Center, 4320 Kings Valley Highway, Dallas. Free (donations accepted). 503-623-0809.

Blugrass Music Jam — 7 to 10 p.m., Faith Evangelical Free Church, community building, 2290 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas. Free. Bluegrass instruments only. 503-399-6114.

SUNDAY, Nov. 18

Dallas Wingdingers RC Flying Club Indoor Fly — 1 to 3 p.m., Whitworth Elementary School gym, 1151 SE Miller Ave., Dallas. 503-623-7288. (add to third Sunday of the month; contact is Dave)

MONDAY, Nov. 19

Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon — 11:30 a.m., Dallas Retirement Village Lodge, Cascade Commons room. Cost: $12 in advance; $15 at the door. 503-623-2564.

Indoor Play Park — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 879 SW Levens. Large play area for children and conversation time for parents. Open to all. 503-623-3397.

Central Lions Club — Noon, Independence Elks Lodge 1950 Dining Room, 289 S. Main St., Independence. 503-606-2150.

Polk County Battle Buddies support group — 6 to 8 p.m., Veterans Services Office, 240 SW Washington St. Dallas. Support group for Polk County veterans. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Free. 503-480-6254.

TUESDAY, Nov. 20

Family Building Blocks Dallas play group — 10 a.m., Academy Building, 182 SW Academy St., Dallas. Suite 216. Play group for children and families. Activities and snacks provided. Free. RSVP, 503-877-8473.

James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., St. Philip Catholic Church, 825 SW Mill St., Dallas. Free; everyone welcome. 503-623-8429. (ADD TO EVERY TUESDAY)

James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., United Methodist Church located at 242 N Main St., Falls City. Free; everyone welcome. 503-623-8429. (Second, third and fourth Tuesdays)

Polk County Coin Club — 7 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-362-9123.

Overeaters Anonymous — Noon to 1 p.m., Salem Health West Valley, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. Support group meets in the quiet room/chapel immediately inside the emergency entrance on Clay Street. Dee Ann White, 971-718-6444.

Dallas Rotary — Noon, Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St., Dallas. Lunch and speaker. Public is welcome.

Toastmasters — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Dallas Alliance Church, 775 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas. Learn how to effectively speak in public and increase your leadership skills.

Dallas Arboretum work day — 9 a.m. to noon, Delbert Hunter Arboretum, Dallas City Park. Coffee and snack provided to volunteers who help pull weeds, plant and maintain trails. 503-623-4845.

﻿

Commenting has been disabled for this item.

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS