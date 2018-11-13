Community calendar

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 14

Polk County Republican Women — 11:30 a.m., Murphy’s Restaurant, 288 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas. Guest will be JL Wilson, Legislative Council for the Oregon Chamber of Commerce. No-host lunch available; everyone welcome. 503-623-5759.

Respite care – 1 to 3 p.m., 182 SW Academy St., Suite 216, Dallas. Free child care for parents who need time to run errands, pay bills, etc. Free. Open for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years. 503-877-8473 to reserve space. Diapers are provided.

Willamette Valley Food Assistance Program Food Bank — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., 888 Monmouth Cutoff Road, Building E, Dallas. Weekly distribution for eligible community members. 503-831-5634.

St. Thomas Episcopal Church lecture series — 7 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Levens Street. A 36-lecture series on the Reformations — the Lutheran, Calvinist, Anglican and Catholic reformations.

Free Blood Pressure Check Clinic — 2 to 3 p.m., Salem Health West Valley (surgery admitting area), 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. 503-623-7323.

Monmouth Senior Center Music Jam — 6:30 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S. Warren St., Monmouth. Open to the public; musicians of all types welcome. 503-838-5678.

Pickleball — 9 a.m. to noon, Roger Jordan Community Park. Meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon. Susie, 503-930-8517.

Al-Anon — 6:30 p.m., 320 SE Fir Villa Road. 503-370-7363.

THURSDAY, Nov. 15

Homework, hot dogs and hoops — 5:30 to 8 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Bring your homework and get the help you need, then eat and play ball. Free for middle and high school students.

Dallas Lions Club — Noon, Pressed Wine Bar, 788 Main St., Dallas. Everyone welcome. 503-623-8121.

Monmouth-Independence Rotary Club — Noon, First Baptist Church, 1505 Monmouth St., Independence. Visiting Rotarians, guests and prospective Rotarians are welcome to these luncheon meetings. Free. 503-838-4884.

James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., Dallas United Methodist Church, 565 SE LaCreole Drive, Dallas. Free; everyone welcome. 503-623-8429.

Hymn sing-along — 6:30 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. Sing hymns with others. 503-838-5678.

Veterans Night at the Elks — 6:30 p.m., Independence Elks Lodge Post 1950, 289 S. Main St., Independence. Different organization presents about services offered to veterans. Bunko upstairs for families.

American Legion Women’s Auxiliary — 7 p.m., Academy Building, room 108, 182 SW Academy St., Dallas. 503-623-2591.

Radio Operators Association of Dallas (ROADS) — 7 p.m., Polk County Courthouse (Jefferson Street entrance), 850 Main St., Dallas. Organization for amateur radio operators; public welcome. 503-881-5836.

FRIDAY, Nov. 16

Family Building Blocks Independence play group — 10 a.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1275 E St., Independence. Play group for children and families. Activities and snacks provided. Free. RSVP, 503-363-3057.

Altered Attitudes Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, 186 SE Mill St., Dallas. 503-399-0599.

Guthrie Park Acoustic Music Jam Session — 6:30 to 10 p.m., Guthrie Park Community Center, 4320 Kings Valley Highway, Dallas. Free (donations accepted). 503-623-0809.

Blugrass Music Jam — 7 to 10 p.m., Faith Evangelical Free Church, community building, 2290 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas. Free. Bluegrass instruments only. 503-399-6114.

SUNDAY, Nov. 18

Dallas Wingdingers RC Flying Club Indoor Fly — 1 to 3 p.m., Whitworth Elementary School gym, 1151 SE Miller Ave., Dallas. 503-623-7288. (add to third Sunday of the month; contact is Dave)

MONDAY, Nov. 19

Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon — 11:30 a.m., Dallas Retirement Village Lodge, Cascade Commons room. Cost: $12 in advance; $15 at the door. 503-623-2564.

Indoor Play Park — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 879 SW Levens. Large play area for children and conversation time for parents. Open to all. 503-623-3397.

Central Lions Club — Noon, Independence Elks Lodge 1950 Dining Room, 289 S. Main St., Independence. 503-606-2150.

Polk County Battle Buddies support group — 6 to 8 p.m., Veterans Services Office, 240 SW Washington St. Dallas. Support group for Polk County veterans. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Free. 503-480-6254.

TUESDAY, Nov. 20

Family Building Blocks Dallas play group — 10 a.m., Academy Building, 182 SW Academy St., Dallas. Suite 216. Play group for children and families. Activities and snacks provided. Free. RSVP, 503-877-8473.

James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., St. Philip Catholic Church, 825 SW Mill St., Dallas. Free; everyone welcome. 503-623-8429. (ADD TO EVERY TUESDAY)

James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., United Methodist Church located at 242 N Main St., Falls City. Free; everyone welcome. 503-623-8429. (Second, third and fourth Tuesdays)

Polk County Coin Club — 7 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-362-9123.

Overeaters Anonymous — Noon to 1 p.m., Salem Health West Valley, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. Support group meets in the quiet room/chapel immediately inside the emergency entrance on Clay Street. Dee Ann White, 971-718-6444.

Dallas Rotary — Noon, Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St., Dallas. Lunch and speaker. Public is welcome.

Toastmasters — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Dallas Alliance Church, 775 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas. Learn how to effectively speak in public and increase your leadership skills.

Dallas Arboretum work day — 9 a.m. to noon, Delbert Hunter Arboretum, Dallas City Park. Coffee and snack provided to volunteers who help pull weeds, plant and maintain trails. 503-623-4845.