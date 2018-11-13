Community notebook

Help check the lights

The Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center is looking for volunteers to help check and change lights for Christmas decorations in Dallas.

The light-check party will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Dallas Fire Department, 915 SE Shelton St. Sign up at events@dallasoregon.org, or by calling 503-623-2564.

Free Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 21

Trinity Lutheran Church will host its annual free community Thanksgiving Dinner at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 at the church, 320 Fir Villa Road, in Dallas.

The dinner is open to all and includes turkey and all the fixings.

For more information: 503-623-2233.

Brush up on defensive driving

The AARP will offer its defensive driving class from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S.

Learn tips and tricks to be a better driver, and potentially lower your auto insurance rate. The class is $15 for AARP members; $20 for nonmembers. Sign up at the senior center.

Dallas library to host author Tim Palmer

On Friday at 6:30 p.m., the Dallas Public Library will host Oregon author/photographer Tim Palmer.

Palmer is the award-winning author of 26 books on rivers, conservation, and the environment. He is also a photographer with one of the most complete collection of photos of rivers in the United States. His writing and photography work have braided together his love of rivers and nature with his drive for creative expression and his deep commitment to conservation. Some of his recent books include “Wild and Scenic Rivers: An American Legacy,” “Rivers of Oregon,” “America’s Great River Journeys,” and “Twilight of the Hemlocks and Beeches.”

A selection of his books will be available for purchase and signing by the author. This free event is made possible, in part, by funding from the Polk County Cultural Coalition and the Friends of the Dallas Library.

For more information: 503-623-2633.

WOU celebrates inclusion

The Oregon Student Association will hold a celebration to mark five years since the passage of House Bill 2787 on Saturday from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Pacific Room of the Werner University Center at Western Oregon University. There will be keynote remarks from Oregon Students of Color Coalition alum Jazmin Roque. Refreshments will be provided.

The celebration will take place as part of the 18th Annual Oregon Students of Color Conference at Western Oregon University, Nov. 16 through 18. The Oregon Students of Color Conference is an annual conference which provides a safe, inclusive, welcoming space for hundreds of students of color and allies to express their voices and experiences. The theme of this year’s conference will be “Radical and Brave Immigration.”

New writers group meets Wednesdays

Enjoy writing? Want to meet other writers for inspiration, critiques, and networking?

Dallas Writers group is forming and will meet monthly on the second and fourth Wednesdays, 6 to 7 p.m., at the Dallas Public Library. Adult writers (published or unpublished) of all genres welcome. The first meeting will be Dec. 12.

For more information: Laurie Carlson, 541-921-5640.

Book bingo at Independence library

Independence Public Library will host Adult Book Bingo at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

A fast-paced and fun author-based bingo for older teens and adults will feature gently read books and other prizes.

On Monday, the library will offer a showing of “Incredibles 2” at 3 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Walraven to speak at WOU

Trevor Walraven will present “Reform in Juvenile Incarceration” from 2 to 3:50 p.m. on Monday at the Werner University Center at Western Oregon University.

In the lecture, Walraven will talk about his experiences being incarcerated in a juvenile detention facility. He was later waived to adult court at 14 years old and spent nearly 18 years in nine different facilitates before gaining release through Oregon’s second look process.

The lecture is free and open to the public.

Variety show to benefit musical

“The Dining Room Variety Hour” will be at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at First Baptist Church of Independence, 1505 Monmouth St., Independence.

This is the third annual theatrical fundraiser to benefit the spring musical production at First Baptist Church of Independence.

Be entertained by toe-tapping musical revue from performers and dessert. Suggested donation is $15 per person.

Limited seating available.

For more information or to RSVP: 503-838-1001.

Create floral relief on Thursday

Ash Creek Arts Center will host Floral Relief with Mary Harden from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday as part of the center’s adult art classes.

Learn to make and cast a floral relief panel in plaster. This technique can be expanded or reduced to create tile work, larger art panels or architectural details. The surface can be left pristine for the sculptural effect, stained to enhance the 3-dimensional quality, or even painted to add color.

The class, held at ACAC, 311 S. Monmouth St., Independence, is free, and supported by a grant from the Oregon Arts Commission.

Peterson to speak at chamber lunch

Gregg Peterson, of Independence Grill, will be the guest speaker at the monthly Dallas Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

Lunch starts at 11:30 a.m. on Monday at the Dallas Retirement Village Lodge for $15 per person.

Sips ‘n’ Science on Thursday

The Luckiamute Watershed Council will present Sips ‘n’ Science: Beaver-inspired Stream Restoration, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Valkyrie Wine Tavern, 301 S. Main St., Independence.

The program is free, and open to those aged 21 and older.

Enjoy a glass of local wine and delicious fare at Independence’s newest tavern while Chris Jordan, NOAA conservation biologist, talks about the role that beavers play in shaping our rivers and landscapes. You’ll aslo find out how and why the design of some stream restoration projects mimics the action of beaver dams in order to benefit our salmon and trout populations.

For more information: www.luckiamutelwc.org.

ACES, SMART seek readers

Ash Creek Elementary School is looking for volunteers for the Start Making a Reader Today (SMART) program. Volunteers spend one hour each Tuesday, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., reading to children one-on-one. If interested, contact Michael Finlay, 503-391-8423, or via email at mfinlay@getsmartoregon.org.

Fort Yamhill presentation on Saturday

The Polk County Museum will host a presentation on Fort Yamill at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Originally built in the mid-19th century to monitor traffic on and off the Grand Ronde Indian Reservation, the outpost consisted of a wooden blockhouse, sentry box, barracks, officers quarters, carpenter’s shop, hospital, cook houses, blacksmith shop, tables, barn, sutler’s store, and laundress quarters. The wood blockhouse was built to provide a refuge to settlers of the area in case of attack by the Native Americans.

Join Park Ranger Matt Huerter to learn more about the history of the fort, current research and plans for the future.

The program is free to the public. Donations are appreciated. Light refreshments will be available.

For more information: 503-623-6251.

Santa Train casino fundraiser

Santa Train Stations is holding a casino night fundraiser from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Nov. 17. The shuttle will leave the Elks Lodge, 289 Main St., no later than 4 p.m. Seats on the shuttle are $15. Space is limited to 50 people.

For more information or to reserve a spot, email santatrainstations@gmail.com.

Falls City prepares Thanksgiving meal

Falls City’s annual Thanksgiving potluck is Saturday at the Falls City Community Center, 320 N. Main St., Falls City.

The meal is served 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free though donations are accepted.

For more information: 503-787-3631.

James2 serves Thanksgiving dinner

James2 Community Kitchen will offer a tradition Thanksgiving dinner at it meal site, Falls City United Methodist Church, 242 N. Main St., on Tuesday.

Dinner is served from 4:30 to 6 p.m..

For more information: 503-787-3371.