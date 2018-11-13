Dallas council adds new face

DALLAS — The Dallas City Council will have a newcomer in January.

Of the four open seats up for election on Nov. 6, one was claimed by someone who hasn’t served on the council in the past: Michael Schilling.

Schilling took fourth, with 2,897 votes or 14 percent. The other three seats were claimed by incumbent Jim Fairchild (3,539, 17 percent), Jackie Lawson (3,470, 16.6 percent), and Bill Hahn (3,425, 16.4 percent). Mayor Brian Dalton ran for election unopposed.

Schilling said he was struck by the high turnout for the Nov. 6 election, and he would like to see the three candidates who were not elected continue to be involved in the community some way.



Schilling said he is meeting with residents and elected official to prepare to take office .

“We have many areas that will continue to be addressed; fire & EMS, road maintenance and budgetary constraints to mention a few,” he said. “Dallas is a welcoming and growing community, which I am proud to represent.”