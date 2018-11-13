Falls City to clean up river bank in lieu DEQ fine

FALLS CITY — The city of Falls City will not appeal an Oregon Department of Environmental Quality fine for wastewater treatment monitoring violations issued in October.

Instead, it will apply to use a DEQ program that allows the city to use 80 percent of the $3,507 fine for a cleanup project near the Little Luckiamute River.

The fine stems from the wastewater treatment plant inspection in June that found violations in monitoring the water released back to the Little Luckiamute River following treatment.

“DEQ issued this penalty because conducting mandatory monitoring and reporting is an important permit obligation,” read a letter from Kieran O’Donnell, the manager of DEQ’s Office of Compliance and Enforcement. “Without this information, it is difficult for you and DEQ to evaluate the effectiveness of the facility’s wastewater treatment plant.”

City Manager Mac Corthell said some of the violations were “class one,” which are immediately referred for enforcement, others required action or they would be referred.

“The city took appropriate corrective action. We reviewed that at the last meeting (with DEQ),” Corthell said. “They were satisfied with the work that we did on creating new policies and procedures for both tank pumping inspection and waste water monitoring. We are supervising those now and getting any wrinkles worked out. I think we will avoid any future occurrence of this issue.”

Corthell said that 10 of the 33 missed tests were conducted, and the results were within limits of the permit, but they were not documented. Most of the others were due to public works staff misinterpreting when the tests should be conducted. DEQ requires some take place every two weeks, but Falls City staff did them twice per month instead.

“That put the testing cycle off by two to three days,” Corthell said. “They’ve been addressed, and the city has an opportunity to clean up some of its beautiful riparian lands which will offer more and safer access to one of our most valuable treasures.”

He said the city has proposed a “supplemental environment project” to satisfy about $2,800 of the fine.

The city submitted a project that would clear blackberries from the former mill lot near the river to the the cliff edge. Clearing the brush would give the city access to cleaning up what has been a garbage dump.

“I think this is a really good opportunity. This has been used as a garbage dump and it gives us an opportunity to get those blackberries out of there so that we can access that garbage dump and get all the garbage out of there. And have a little bit more river access,” Corthell said. “It’s only about 500 feet from the falls, which is kind of our crown jewel. Cleaning that up will be a benefit to the entire town.”

Corthell said at Thursday’s Falls City City Council meeting that he was awaiting DEQ approval. If approved, the city would owe DEQ the remaining $700 of the fine.