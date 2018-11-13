Falls City mayor excited for first full term

FALLS CITY — The outcome was never in question, but for Jeremy Gordan, officially being elected mayor of Falls City brings a sense of confidence.

“When I was first appointed in 2017, I felt I had a lot to prove to myself and to the community,” Gordon said. “Although that is still the case, I feel encouraged and confident in ways I didn’t feel before. It is a true honor to be elected by the citizens of Falls City, and I will always respect the responsibility which accompanies that honor.”

Gordon was appointed in November 2017, filling a vacancy left when former mayor Terry Ungricht resigned from the post. A year later, he ran unopposed and took 93 percent of the vote on Nov. 6.

The council remains unchanged as incumbents Lori Jean Sickles (285, 32 percent), Jennifer Drill (278, 31 percent) and Tony Meier (264, 29 percent) all ran unopposed.

Gordon said he believes the council will accomplish a lot for the city, include getting a good start on replacing the city’s aging sewer plant and improving the water system.

“We are fortunate to be served by a city council whose goals are focused on some of the foundations of strong city government – infrastructure, code services, land use and accountable financial management,” he said.

He said the sewer system overhaul will require rate increases, so he hopes the city can find ways to ease the burden on low-income customers.

Gordon wants to look to the future and the potential for economic growth in Falls City, which could include planning more events.

“I would also like to see council, staff and the community work on a longer-term vision for Falls City,” he said. “We need to refresh our economic identity. We have some outstanding anchor businesses from which to develop more economic opportunity and are situated among some of the most beautiful natural beauty in the valley.”