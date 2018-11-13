Letters to the editor

Resource center appreciates community support

The Polk County Resource Center partners would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to all the community members and businesses that were able to contribute to our “100 Mattresses in 100 Days” campaign over the last few months. With your help, we were able to reach our goal of collecting 100 brand new mattresses for families and individuals in need. We would also like to give a special thank you to the incredible staff at the Itemizer-Observer for always supporting the resource center by promoting our activities, events, and donation drives. We truly appreciate their support.

As a reminder, there are always members of our community in need. The Polk County Resource Center does accept donations of new mattresses, pillows, cribs, and cleaning supplies year-round, as well as new or gently used furniture, appliances, clothing and bedding. Also, if you or someone you know is experiencing financial difficulties, please visit the Polk County Resource Center for assistance. We are located in the Dallas Academy Building at 182 SW Academy St., Suite 220. Our office hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed from noon to 1 p.m. for the lunch hour.

Brent DeMoe

Director, Polk County Family & Community Outreach Department and

Polk County Resource Center Staff

Dallas

Flaming is blessing to community

Saying something great about people after they die is very nice, but it’s also great to say things before they pass.

God blessed me to found Northwest Medical Teams, which is now Medical Teams International, and he blessed me to co-found Mission Increase Foundation in Tigard.

I was able to finally semi-retire to Dallas in 2007. I love the small, hometown feel about Dallas and several of my old friends live here also.

The person I wish to praise is my friend and family doctor Dr. Tom Flaming. Tom has not died, but he is retiring in December. Dr. Tom has been a great friend, doctor and medical volunteer in far off places.

I began Medical Teams in 1979 in response to what is referred to as the “Killing Fields” of Cambodia. A dictator murdered two million of his own people and tens of thousands fled across the border of Thailand. It was that disaster that God prompted me to raise up a volunteer medical team and go help.

Dr. Tom Flaming was one of the medical volunteers to respond to that unbelievable disaster. I don’t think retiring is going to stop him from continuing to volunteer. He is a man with a servant’s heart, and if you have been fortunate enough to have him as your doctor, you are a blessed person.

Dallas has been enriched by having this loving and caring doctor. He doesn’t see patients as a job to do. He sees them as people who need his help and makes each patient feel like they are his only patient.

Thank you, Dr. Tom, for the years of being there for me and so many more in our world. You will be missed by all those you have served for so long. God bless you.

Ron Post

Dallas

Glow Run helps make spirits bright

One of the most colorful and fun events Dallas offers is the annual Glow Run. This year it was held on Oct. 13, and drew almost 500 participants that walked or ran through the “magical,” brightly lit city park and arboretum, finishing in a mound of foam at the Academy building.

Of course, none of this could happen without the incredible support of local sponsors, businesses, organizations and individuals. Over 130 volunteers stepped up to help including members of CERT, ARES, Search and Rescue, Sheila Peirce and Eric Totten and crew from the City of Dallas, and huge contributions by Anytime Fitness, Domino’s Pizza, West Valley Taphouse and Pressed Coffee. One of the favorite comments I heard from participants was “all of the volunteers were so friendly and encouraging.” What a great reflection on our city.

Funds raised this year will benefit Christmas Cheer, the Kindness Club and other projects that help meet the needs of the hungry and needy in Dallas.

Next year’s event will be held on Oct. 12, 2019; mark your calendars.

In the meantime, you can get involved in either our Christmas Cheer food drives and/or the delivery of food boxes to needy families on Dec. 24 at LaCreole Middle School starting at 6 a.m. The Kindness Club will host a Polar Plunge on Feb. 16, 2019, with monies going to feed and clothe needy children in our district.

A huge thank you to everyone involved in hosting this event and all the other things you do to meet the needs of others in our community.

Judy Boustead

Representing Glow Run and Christmas Cheer board members

Dallas

H2O thankful for community

November is the season when being thankful is openly stressed throughout our country.

Focusing more locally, H2O, Help and Hope to Others, would like to add our thank yous to our community for all it gives to make our efforts a success.

We are blessed with a strong volunteer force that fills in many specialized areas of our process with smiles and a gung-ho attitude. Then there is our community at large that donates much-needed items from measuring spoons to vehicles. What would we do without you?

Donated medical supplies and equipment have furnished our 90-day loan program, which is a popular outreach. Doctors, hospitals and other medical services are referring folks to us regularly. With over-supply, those items also become available for sale. The word is out.

Local farmers and gardeners generously share seasonal produce, which when added to our supply of bread products for Oroweat, equals a great combination to offer the needy in our community.

Polk County sends us community service folks who help bolster the work force. All the while fulfilling their mandatory service hours. A win-win situation to be sure.

A sincere thank you to our on-site team and board members who strive for positive attitude, peak production and helpfulness regarding customers. We aim to please.

Another aspect to consider at this time of gratefulness is that H2O is strictly local – supported by locals, run by locals, and making help available to locals in a time of need. We receive no government funding and are proudly solvent.

Without all of you mentioned above as our backup sources, none of this would be possible. Thank you to each individual who has helped this happen. Appreciation runs year-round, but November is when it goes “viral.”

Joetta Chrissakis

Director, H2O

Dallas

Positive visit to the city planner

My wife and I recently learned of some new building taking place in our neighborhood. Frustrated, and in less than a good mood, we went down to City Hall to get more details. City Planner Chase Ballew graciously took time out of his busy schedule to walk us through the details of the development and the role his office was playing in the matter. Mr. Ballew was extremely professional and accommodating. He showed us plans, made us copies of building codes and took the time to insure that we understood our options. No, we weren’t happy with the news we received. But we were extremely happy with the caring and professional manner in which Mr. Ballew treated us. Mr. Ballew’s handling of the situation was something that the citizens of Dallas should be proud of.

In my opinion, courteous and respectful professionals like Mr. Ballew should definitely be considered valuable assets to our community. Thank you, Mr. Ballew.

Steve Gilkison

Dallas

City should pick up leaves

It’s hard to understand why the garbage company is picking up our leaves and leaving our streets in such a mess when the city crew used to pick up the leaves and the streets were left clean. Why does it appear the city is contracting more and more instead of using our city crews and the equipment already owned by the city to pick up our leaves? Our city crews are already being paid wages, and the city already has the equipment to do this task.

Ferrell True

Dallas