Mayor-elect seeks to foster collaboration

MONMOUTH — Monmouth Mayor-elect Cec Koontz has a vision for the city that includes improved communication and collaboration between citizens, elected officials, staff and neighbors.

A lot of that starts with asking questions.

“The city has had a good working relationship with Western (Oregon University) at sort of lower levels,” Koontz said.

The inaugural week-long Making Spirits Bright celebration on Nov. 24 is a product of collaborative efforts between the city and the university.

“They’ve done a lot of other little things, calendar syncing and some other really great work but this is their brain child and it’s not new,” Koontz said. We’ve had the tree lighting for 52 years. We’ve had downtown holiday events put on by the Monmouth Business Association. It’s not new, but it really is a much more visible, creative, all-encompassing event. That’s exciting and those kinds of things I obviously have a vested interest in seeing more of.”

She said she wants Monmouth to be appealing to students and their families.

“A lot of times you’re selling it to their parents and being able to offer Monmouth as a vibrant place, a safe place, a place that is welcoming to their young adults, is important and then making those students want to stay here, finish school here, be a part of our community,” she said.

Availability of paid work for university students is another issue Koontz thinks is worth examining.

“We don’t have a ton of college jobs in town,” Koontz said. “What are those jobs they want and need? It’s great they can work in a movie theater. Or they can get a couple of little unpaid internships here and there. How do we provide meaningful employment for them?”

What those opportunities are, Koontz does not know.

“That’s what we’ve got to find out,” she said. “Western is doing an internship summit in January, so that’s to the city’s best interest to not only say, ‘Yeah, we’ll send somebody over,’ but really be a partner in promoting that and encouraging people to be creative about how we harness the energy of these college students.”

She’s not talking about unpaid internships.

“There’s something better to do for them,” Koontz said. “I don’t know what that looks like. There’s probably a lot better people out there thinking about it, but unless we start talking about it, it’s not going to happen.”

Further discussion about employment for university students falls under the umbrella of economic development, an issue everyone who ran for office in Monmouth expressed concern about, she said.

Koontz was a Monmouth city councilor from 2010 to 2014 and was on an economic development commission from 2008 to 2010, when all of its members resigned en masse.

“We’re not sure where the communication broke down,” she said.

The current council is working on an economic development plan.

She said she thinks “just asking the citizens what you think about economic development isn’t necessarily the best way to do it,” but instead asking citizens “What do we want to be? What is our vision for what our city should be?” might yield better input.

“That’s where I think I’m going to start, because I’ve spent too many years listening to people say, ‘Well Independence is doing this,’ and then other people saying, ‘Well we don’t need to be Independence,’” Koontz said. “Well, no we don’t need to be Independence, we need to be Monmouth but we need to figure out what the Monmouth way is to get that buzz. We don’t have any problem getting people to move here. It’s not like we’re losing business in Monmouth.”

For some residents, Monmouth already is what it should be, she said.

“We need to honor that, too,” Koontz said. “How do we keep that small-town charm? So small-town charm, world-class opportunity. We have a university, we have fiber optic cable that our citizens don’t complain about at every city council meeting.”

It’s a matter of how Monmouth markets the assets it already has, she said.

“I think we just need to talk to people,” Koontz said. “We have a lot of smart, passionate, engaged people in this community and we kind of don’t ask a lot of them. How do we find out what they want to do for this community, and get them engaged at their level, not at our level?”

That’s a long-term challenge and a culture shift for the community, she said.

She wants diverse voices in those conversations.

“I want the biggest curmudgeons,” Koontz said. “They’ll be at the table too. Those people have a right too. They built this place to be what it is. And they didn’t build a closed, unwelcoming place. They co-exist with the university. A lot of them take advantage of the benefits of being a university town. It’s not like we have to completely change everything that’s been built. We just have to look at it differently.”

As the first woman elected as mayor in Monmouth, Koontz says she brings a different perspective.

“I love that,” Koontz said.

“I mean, I was the chief petitioner to bring hard alcohol to Monmouth. I’m breaking all the barriers,” she added with a laugh.

She’s quick to point out that in 1978, Gail Gengler was appointed mayor for two months for two months after Mayor Rich Emken died in a plane crash.

“I think it is important,” she said. “My dad died a year ago, and election night my mom was there and she just said, your dad would be so proud.”

He always told her she could be anything she wanted to be, she said.

“When I graduated from college with a degree in economics, I wanted to be in international banking,” Koontz said. “I went for job interviews (at banks) in the late ‘70s and they all said, ‘Oh yeah, our international banking department is three guys and they’re not going anywhere. They wouldn’t need a woman in the department.’”

She’s worked in traditionally male-oriented teams in the food processing business, she said.

“I have come to learn to work very well with that,” Koontz said. “But I think it’s a good thing to have some different perspective, and being a woman is a very different perspective than the last few mayors, all of whom I’m good friends with and I appreciate the work they’ve done.”

One of the differences she wants to make is to improve the relationship between Monmouth and Independence.

“I really want to work at a more visible level as Independence’s biggest cheerleader if they’ll be our biggest cheerleader,” Koontz said.

She said she met with Independence Mayor John McArdle earlier in the fall and on election night.

“John and I have known each other since we were in high school,” Koontz said. “I don’t feel any competition whatsoever. I just hope that when good things happen in Independence, I’m there and when good things happen here, John McArdle’s by my side.”

She said she genuinely wants to collaborate more with Independence, “to help us both, and that maybe is a female trait, I’m not sure.”

Koontz has been involved with the Ford Institute Leadership Program, she said.

“It is about building vital rural communities led by the people in those communities,” Koontz said. “So leaning in, to me, is figuring how can people contribute to their success, to their neighbor’s success and security and the success, security and vitality of their communities.”