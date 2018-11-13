Monmouth Council seats too close to call

MONMOUNTH — Two of the three open Monmouth City Council seats have yet to be decided and may go to a recount.

As of Nov. 9, Roxanne Beltz won a spot with 1,736 votes but candidates Jon Carey (1,321), Stephen Howard (1,317), and Chris Lopez (1,315) are vying for the other two.

“To trigger an automatic recount, the vote difference has to be within one fifth of one percent,” said Polk County Clerk Val Unger. “To calculate that, you take the two vote counts and multiply the total by .002. If the difference between the candidates equals that number or less, they will be recounted.”

As it stands, the Monmouth race is within recount range, she said.

“Because of the close races, I plan to do another run sometime next week, possibly on Wednesday (today), and then a final run on (Nov. 21),” Unger said on Nov. 9.

The deadline to certify the election is Nov. 26 so everything will be final by then and recounts will be determined if necessary, she said.

Cecelia Koontz will be Monmouth’s new mayor after defeating Kevin Chambers by a margin of 1,809 to 1,107 (see related story on page A1)