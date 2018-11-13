More than 38,000 cast ballots in mid-term election

POLK COUNTY — The Nov. 6 mid-term election was a good night for incumbents running in statewide races.



Oregon House of Representatives Democrat Paul Evans (District 20) and Republican Mike Nearman (District 23), cruised to re-election on election night.

Evans defeated challenger Selma Pierce by 16,029 (53 percent) to 13,935 (46 percent), according to final unofficial results posted Oregon Secretary of State’s Office website.

Nearman won a three-way race with 17,573 (54 percent) to 13,959 (43 percent) advantage over challenger Democrat Danny Jaffer. Libertarian Mark Karnowski took 711 votes for 2.2 percent.

In Senate District 10, Sen. Jackie Winters (R-Salem) pulled out a victory against challenger Deb Patterson (D-Salem) by 31,217 (54 percent) to 26,491 (46 percent).

Rep. David Gomberg prevailed over challenger Thomas Donahue for House District 10 with 17,388 votes or 57 percent compared to 13,042 votes or 43 percent.

Judy Beebe (11,218 or 57 percent) defeated Sandra Schukar (8,264 or 42 percent) for Polk Soil & Water Conservation District director-at-large position No. 2. David Simmons, Brad Ford and Michael ran unopposed for the other three open director posts.

Local races brought some new faces to councils and board. The race for Independence City Council Position No. 1 remains very close — but not close enough for a recount — with Shannon Cockayne ahead with 1,105 votes or 49.5 percent and Diana Lindskog with 1,088 or 48.7 percent.

Independence Mayor John McArdle has been re-elected after defeating challenger Jack Waddell 1,695 (59 percent) to 1,174 (41 percent).

Marilyn Morton and Tom Takas ran unopposed for Independence council positions 2 and 4, respectively.

In Polk County, 38,048 ballots were cast on Nov. 6, good for 68 percent. In the 2014 mid-term election, 31,392 ballots were cast, or 71.3 percent, according to Oregon Secretary of State’s election archives. Statewide, total turnout was 69 percent.