Myths and realities in a culture of sex abuse

MONMOUTH -- Western Oregon University Behavioral Sciences Division is hosting a seminar about the myths and realities of one particular aspect of the sex abuse issue (convicted offenders) and consider how it pertains to the larger realm of sex abuse (offenders not reported or convicted). The seminar is from noon to 1:50 p.m. on Nov. 15 in the Willamette Room at Werner University Center.

Panelists: Marilyn Callahan LCSW, author/treatment provider; Ken Nolley, board member Oregon Voices; Melissa Marmolejo, Polk Co. parole/probation officer.