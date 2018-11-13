Panthers suffer loss in semifinals

MILWAUKIE — It wasn’t the ending the Central Panthers wanted.

No.1 ranked La Salle defeated the No. 4 ranked Panthers 3-2 in the semifinals on Nov. 6 by posting the winning goal with 18 seconds to go in the second half, slashing the Panthers’ dream of making it to the state championship game.

It has been 15 years since the Panthers (11-3-2 overall, 6-1-1 Mid-Willamette Conference) have made it this far in the playoffs.

The scene was devastating as the buzzer rang out across the soccer field to signal the end of the game. The Panthers collapsed onto the pitch, looking crushed as La Salle fans thronged the field to celebrate the victors.

But Panthers fans weren’t far behind, crowding around the defeated players in consolation, encouraging the boys to be proud of how hard they worked and how far they came this season.

“They have never won a championship, so I was proud of the team taking it this far, even though a lot of people doubted we would even make it to the playoffs,” head coach Joe Orozco said. “We finished second in our conference and fourth in state. Almost every team that we played, we played well. ... They played with a lot of heart and a lot of courage. They have a lot to be proud of, and it was my privilege to have been able to coach them.”

The game was an explosive, physical contest from start to finish. The first half consisted of the Panthers creating several scoring chances but unable to capitalize. With 4:38 left, the Falcons posted the first goal of the night. But the Panthers weren’t going to let them get away that easily, and responded two minutes later with a goal of their own by senior midfielder Marco Rosas, knotting the game 1-1 going into half time. Ten minutes into the second half, senior forward Brandon Lopez notched another goal onto the scoreboard, and the Panthers took the lead 2-1.

“We had them against the ropes,” Orozco said. “Our passing was great, our pressuring high was excellent. Our defense had an awesome game too. We dominated ... the whole game. There were a few calls that didn’t go our way, but it happens.”

For most of the second half, the team held the Falcons off from scoring any more points, including two solid saves from Central’s senior goalie Taylor McArthur, until La Salle’s Luke Strange drove in a corner kick that resulted in McArthur scrambling for the ball, leaving the goalie box wide open. With the score tied 2-2, and the clock ticking with 7:20 to go, it was a frenzy for the victory, and Central never stopped playing their game, even as La Salle sliced past McArthur and clinched their shot at state with a 3-2 lead.

“The boys played their hearts out,” Orozco said.

While nine of the Panthers will graduate in the spring, the 10 remaining players now have a taste of what it means to make it so far in the playoffs. As Orozco would often say after a game: They’re hungry.