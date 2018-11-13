Pedee News

First Baptist Church in Independence is having their third annual theatrical fundraiser this Friday, Nov. 16, which is called the Dining Room Variety Hour. Two Pedee teens, Allana Russell and Jenae Traglia, will be competing with their singing and are in some skits. The event is open to the public so go and support the girls.

—

Pedee lost two exceptional men in the last few weeks, Steve Cameron and now Pedee area neighbor and long-time resident Mike McDowell, who died of cancer on Nov. 2. Mike will be missed, as is Steve. Of interest to me was that Mike was logging and then through a job displacement training program he became a teacher with Head Start, which was quite a change, but a welcome one as he loved those kids and their families and loved to teach and mentor them. A celebration of life service and coffee and cookie reception will be held Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. at the Dallas Tribute Center on Washington Street in Dallas.

—

The Pedee Tryoneers 4-H Club has finally gotten their act together and will have a meeting on this Saturday at 1 p.m. at the church. The group will be making cheese balls to use at holiday parties. After that, those interested in sewing and/or cooking and other projects plan to meet the first and third Saturdays of each month at 10 a.m. All kids are invited, as they will have regular meetings for the 9+ group and “Cloverbud” activities for those up through third grade. There is a $40 fee for 4-Hers in their second year and up, but there are scholarships available.

—

I left this morning for the American Agri-Women convention in Springfield, Illinois. I go every year, as we hear great speakers and learn so much about all phases of farming, from growing crops and animals to the issues of the fishing and forestry industries. We also participate in workshops on advocating for ag by learning how to speak effectively in front of a group, how to best contact our lawmakers, how to be interviewed effectively, and many more subjects. One of Oregon Women for Agriculture’s members, Shelly Boshart Davis from Tangent, put her skills to good use by winning a seat in the Oregon House of Delegates last week.

—

Dancing Oaks Nursery on Maple Grove Road has discontinued their regular hours for the winter but you can always call them and make an appointment to visit. They do have great gifts and gift cards available for mail order or shopping at the nursery. Shop local!