WOU

Football: A late drive made by Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds thwarted the Western Oregon University Wolves a shot at taking a victory in their last game of the season. They lost 19-14.

Going into half time, the score was tied 14-14.

It was a back-and-forth contest; the Greyhounds made an interception and opened the game with a 7-0 lead.

The Wolves retorted with a 6-yard rush by Nico Jackson for a touchdown of their own.



Eastern New Mexico responded with a second touchdown to reclaim the lead.

Both defenses followed the touchdowns by forcing three consecutive punts.



The Wolves posted another touchdown when quarterback Ty Currie hit Evander Willingham for an 11-yard touchdown pass, knotting the game 14-14.

Entering into the second half, the Wolves held off the Greyhounds until ENMU’s Tyler Vargas nabbed a 29-yard field goal, assuming their lead once more, 17-14.

The Greyhounds extended their lead by two when the Wolves were forced to punt a minute into the fourth quarter, and the snap went over the head of punter Andrew Gross and out the back of the end zone for a safety.

From there, the Wolves hung on but couldn’t capitalize on any more scoring chances and walked away with a loss.

Quarterback Ty Currie finished the day with 99 rushing yards and 121 through the air, throwing for one touchdown and two interceptions.

As a team, the Wolves finished with 214 rushing yards, the second straight week and third time this season they have finished with more than 200 yards on the ground. Land accounted for 71 of those rushing yards and Jackson another 70.

Linebacker Bo Highburger finished with a season-high 15 tackles including 1.5 for a loss in his final game, helping the defense hold ENMU to just 71 passing yards in the contest.

The Wolves finish the 2018 season 5-6 overall, with a 4-4 mark in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

Volleyball: The Wolves ended their season with a 3-1 loss against Montana State University on Saturday.

The first set was a close one, and the Wolves hung on through the end, never separated from the Yellowjackets by more than four points throughout, taking an eventual 26-24 loss.

The second set saw a 25-22 victory for the Wolves, with a Sierra Stultz kill to seal with deal.

The Yellowjackets got into gear for the final two sets and won both by at last six points. The Wolves were held to seven kills in the third and committed 10 errors in the fourth.

Mariella Vandenkooy led the Wolves with 11 kills, and added one block, dig and assist.

Aubrey Stanton had 25 assists and contributed 11 digs.

With their season now completed, Western Oregon finishes the year with a 6-21 overall record and a 3-17 record in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.