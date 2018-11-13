Sports quick hits

Former WOU baseball player goes pro

Former Western Oregon baseball infielder Nyles Nygaard has signed a professional contract with the Sioux Falls Canaries, the team announced last week.

Nygaard was a second team All-GNAC selection last season while leading the Wolves to a conference tournament title.

Nygaard hit .287 in 41 starts and was tied for No. 6 in the GNAC with seven home runs. The third baseman added eight doubles for a .497 slugging percentage and finished second on the team with 37 RBI.

In his first season with WOU in 2017, Nygaard hit .317 with 14 extra-base hits in 43 starts. Nygaard was chosen as the GNAC Newcomer of the Year for his efforts.

Sioux Falls plays in the South Division of the American Association of Independent Baseball League.

Three WOU soccer players named to All-GNAC Second Team

After playing every minute of the Wolves season, Western Oregon junior defender Jacky Beristain was selected to the All-GNAC Second Team, the league announced on Tuesday.

Beristain, a transfer from South Carolina State, started all 17 matches and never left the field for Western Oregon en route to logging 1,599 minutes along the back line. With the help from Beristain’s play, Western Oregon’s goals against average dropped from 1.90 in 2017 to 1.63 this season.

In addition to the second-team nod, honorable mention recognition went to junior goalkeeper Alex Qualls and sophomore forward Alyssa Tomasini.

Qualls joined Beristain as the only other player to compete in every minute of the season.

While facing more than 200 shots on the year, Qualls allowed 29 goals for a .713 save percentage. Along the way, the Boise State transfer and Bend, Oregon product helped WOU post five shutouts, including a clean sheet in a 110-minute double overtime tie at central Washington on Sept. 27.

Tomasini represented the Western Oregon attacking players after leading the team with seven points and 41 shot attempts. Tomasini scored two goals and shared the team lead with three assists. The Camas, Washington native registered the game-winnings trike at home against Montana State Billings on Sept. 20.

