Warming shelter to open Nov. 17

The Polk County warming shelter will be open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17 at Praise Assembly, 189 Monmouth Ave. S., Monmouth.

Organizers say though the forecast keeps fluctuation, the low temperatures for the next few days are between 29 and 31 degrees.

"We still have supplies coming in and volunteers being trained, but we'll work with what we have," said Matt Smucker, warming center coordinator. "If you know of any individuals or families who are in need of a warm space for the night, please let them know. Children with guardians and well-behaved pets welcome."

For more information visit polkwarming.org

or call the church at 503-837-0300.