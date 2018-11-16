Woman killed in two-vehicle accident

DALLAS – A Dallas woman died in a two-car crash on Riddell Road on Nov. 2.

At about 3:50 p.m., Polk County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a serious accident in the 4300 block of Riddell Road.

The driver of a car headed north on Riddell Road, Kellye Phillips, 55, died at the scene as a result of her injuries. Police said her car veered across the center line and hit a southbound minivan.

Two other adults and three juveniles were taken to the hospital with injuries. They were treated and released, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Results from a toxicology test have not returned and could take several more weeks, said Polk County Sheriff Mark Garton.

Riddell Road was closed for several hours following the crash. The Polk County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Monmouth Police Department, the Oregon State Police, Polk County Fire District No. 1, Dallas Fire & EMS, Polk County Public Works and the Polk County Medical Examiner's Office.