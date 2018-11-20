Panther Pantry fills needs

INDEPENDENCE — The CHS POWER Peers Panther Pantry can help fill several different needs a student may have, from toiletries to clothing to a bite to eat.

The Central High School students who operate the pantry are striving to live up to the mission of their acronym, to promote purpose, ownership, work ethic, empathy and respect.

They started the pantry last year in a room which is partially used for storage.

This year, their portion of that room has expanded to allow for more supplies. There is a clothing closet with everything from jackets to underwear and socks. There are toiletries, which include shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, pads and tampons. And, of course, there is food.

“We’re trying to stock ready-made meals, especially since students may not have access to a refrigerator or have a way to prepare a meal,” said Christina Thew, POWER Peers advisor.

Some suggested items are easy mac and cheese, oatmeal cups, and other pre-packaged food in a bowl that only requires hot water.

Items with a long shelf life, such as pouches of tuna and chicken, canned vegetables also are helpful.

“There is always a need for toiletry items,” Thew said.

Besides those listed above, students also could use Chapstic and haircare products.

Basically the same things their peers have access to, so they feel like they fit in even if they are in a difficult circumstance, she said.

There is list by the door where students can write down the thing or things that they need. There also is a small locked box with a slit at the top for students to ask for urgent and private needs. Only Thew will see what a student writes on the notes deposited there.

In-season clothing such as sweatshirts, sweatpants, and leggings also are needed as the temperature drops.

The pantry now is able to accept cash, tax-deductable donations as well, Thew said.

For more information, email chspowerpeers@central.k12.or.us.