Athlete of the year: Boy’s Cross-Country Trevor Cross: For the love of running

DALLAS — Dallas High School senior Trevor Cross is running 60 miles a week.

In the off season.

His obvious dedication to running is probably one of the many reasons he was nominated by Monique Lankheet, head DHS cross-country coach, and Eli Cirino, Central’s head cross-country coach as the 2018 I-O cross-country athlete of the year.

“He is so many things that create a template for success,” Lankheet said. “First, he works hard, year round. He never quits on a workout, never complains, pretty much each and every day he come ready to train. He pushes himself to meet the times required and makes every practice count. He also is intrinsically motivated. He runs everyday, all year round, fall, winter, spring and summer.”

Cross finished his last high school cross-country career on the podium at the state championship in seventh place, crossing the line at 16:10.

“The race went well for me,” he said. “While we were racing, the race went how I expected it to. The leaders went out pretty fast, and then I kind of hung back a little bit, and then I was going to try to, I was thinking about either, depending on how I’m feeling, if I could try to catch back up to them, because usually they go out way too fast and then they slow down, and I wasn’t quite feeling it, so I just kind of kept up where I was and I think I finished about the same position around where I was at the one-mile mark.

“It’s a good ending to the season and my high school career,” he added.

But the finality of it all hasn’t really sunk it for him yet.

“I’ve been thinking about track, so I haven’t had any time to think about being down with cross-country,” Cross said. “It’s more about what I do I gotta do to make sure I’m on top of my game in track season. It’s going to be weird when track’s over; then I’m just done with high school competition. But it hasn’t really hit.”

Cross’s fastest time this season was 15:47.4 on Oct. 13 at the Warner Pacific Classic in the boys 5,000-meters. He also ran a sub-16 5k in the Northwest Classic, crossing the line at 15:49.

That race was his favorite.

“It wasn’t my fastest, it was a couple seconds off, but it’s a harder course and I just felt good that day,” he said.

Cross began running in the seventh grade, and hasn’t stopped since.

“It’s not a sport that’s talent as much as dedication and training and just being willing to invest time and effort every day,” he said. “To train even when you don’t feel like it or when your friends are doing something.”

That’s why he loves it.

“Just the commitment required for the sport,” he said.

And his is incredible.

“He is... a smart runner,” Lankheet said, “in that he puts together a race plan before each race that suits his style of running and will modify if necessary. Trever is also super competitive. He likes to run his best in all practices and in all races, and uses races to accomplish that. In addition to that, he takes really good care of himself. He stretches, rolls, eats right and drinks a ton of water. He puts all the eggs in the basket. I am super proud of him...”

So, come wind, rain or snow, Cross will be out logging those 60 miles this winter– to get in shape for track, but also to make sure he’s up to par for when he begins summer training with the guys on the cross-country team at Cedarville University, in Cedarville, Ohio. The team there runs 70-80 miles a week.

“So I’m just trying to get comfortable at 60 so it’s not too harsh,” he said, laughing.

Cross will sign the letter of intent next week.

“They have a good running team, and good engineering, math programs,” he said on why he chose CU. “It’s a private school; my parents went there. It’s a good school.”

He’s still trying to decide whether he wants to pursue math or mechanical engineering.

But before he runs off for the mid-west, Cross will enjoy his last season of high school track and field.

“I’d like to be the district champion in the, probably the 1,500-meters,” he said. “I’m probably going to double in the 800-meters and 1,500 or 1,500 and 3,000-meters. I’ll be on our 4x4 team relay. It will be a pretty strong team I think. At state I’d like to get on the podium too.”