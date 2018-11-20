Athlete of the year: Girl’s Cross-Country

INDEPENDENCE — It’s hard not to be pulled in by Sophie Bliss’s bubbly energy when you talk with her.

Enthusiastic, but thoughtful when she speaks, Bliss has a lot to say about her first year of cross-country at Central High School, and how she stays positive during the toughest moments of the race.

“One thing about me that (head coach) Mr. Cirino and the team thinks is that I smile when I run,” Bliss said, smiling. “I smile, I do that, because I like to see all the other people, and I don’t want them to see that I’m suffering. It’s encouraging, I think, maybe.”

Being able to smile through a painful 5k is indicative of who Bliss is as a person. Her last name might be a coincidence to her character, but it embodies everything about her and the optimism that blooms when she’s around.



Cirino agrees.

“I feel like her smile is representative of how much joy she brings to the process,” he said. “She does genuinely seem to enjoy running, like a kid does. I hope that never changes. She doesn’t seem stressed about how hard it is; although I know she must hurt, because she runs hard.”

Bliss says she smiles as a way to be encouraging to her fellow peers.

“While I’m running, I just think, all these people who are running with me, they feel the same way; they feel like they’re dying too,” Bliss said. “That’s the best part, when you’re running with a bunch of other girls and you push yourself super hard and then you’re in front of them and then when you cross the finish line and then you turn around and you see them all pushing themselves. It’s great to know that you tried harder and pushed yourself to make yourself better than you were before.”

Bliss, who joined the cross-country at the beginning of her freshman year of high school, has been athletic since she was very young.

“I started doing soccer when I was a little munchkin,” she said. “In soccer I was a little crazy kid. I was always put in and I never wanted to be put out on the sideline.” As she entered high school, “it was really hard deciding to do cross-country or soccer,” she said, “but I decided cross-country; it was just a smaller team and… I would push myself more.

“I ran for Talmadge Middle School; that was when I started doing cross-country,” she said, “and that was not as hard as… high school I would say. High school is a little different because your team is smaller, you all understand each other a lot more, and it’s like, you’re all growing together, and, I think it makes us stronger as people to push ourselves.”

Throughout the season, Bliss soon established herself as the fastest runner on the girl’s team, who went from running the 5,000-meters in 23:31.7 at the beginning of the season to running each course consistently at 20 minutes.

“I would do cross-country again in a heartbeat,” Bliss said. “My cross-country season was the most extraordinary experience I could get out of a team. Because my team and I … we would laugh forever, and they’re great people to be around, and it was a great season.”

But being the fastest girl on the girl’s team wasn’t something she seemed to care about all that much. She’s focused on getting better, seemingly unaware that being the fastest runner as a freshman is impressive.

“I can know that, out of three more years, I can still become better,” she said.

Bliss’s infectious positive attitude was part of what created the team’s culture this year, Cirino said.

“She makes us laugh every day and it’s great for our team,” he said. “I’m already looking forward to next cross-country season, and she definitely had a big role in creating a fun and enthusiastic environment for our team this fall.”

Cirino said her improvement over the season was a matter of being dedicated and putting in the work, which she did.

“As far as her improvement, she is just steady,” he said. “You could tell in our workouts that she could hang in there with some of our faster boys; you can’t fake those reps. So it was just a matter of her putting the time in and she just seemed to get faster every week.”

When reflecting on this past season, it’s clear that Bliss finds as much, if not more, happiness in her teammates’ successes as her own.

“I’m probably most proud of the day that our team all got personal records, the meet at Dallas City Park, when all the boys came in and they all got huge PRs, and I got a good PR that race,” she said. “I think that was the last race I got a PR. You could feel everybody’s energy and happiness, and I was really proud of my team, and myself, for pushing themselves. It made them happy. That’s what I’m most proud of, seeing people reach their goals.”

Cross-country season is over, but Bliss isn’t slowing down. She’s the freshman secretary for Central’s Associated Student Body Executive Council. She also joined the Panther swim team and is going to compete in track and field in the spring.