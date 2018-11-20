Athlete of the year: Volleyball

PERRYDALE — Alyssa Lux had a goal for her last high school volleyball season with the Pirates, and a few weeks ago, that goal came to fruition: going to the state tournament.

It was her second time going; the first time was when she was a freshman.

After a losing battle with St. Paul to open the tournament, and two subsequent 5-set matches in the consolation round against Days Creek and Crosshill Christian that resulted in 3-2 victories for the Pirates, the team placed fourth overall in state for the 1A league.

“In all of 1A schools, we got fourth place, I feel like that’s pretty good still,” Lux said.

And now, it’s all over for her.

“I’m sad,” she said. “I mean, I’m still playing club (volleyball) but it’s just not the same. I’ve played with these girls since middle school, and I feel like we’ve all been this big family. It’s always been like ... oh we have next year... but it’s weird because there’s not a next year this time. I’m just glad we got to finish out this way though, to end on a win. It’s really nice to look back on.”

The 2018 I-O volleyball player of the year clinched 207 kills and added 52 aces throughout the season.

Up next for Lux is basketball, and track in the spring, as well as club volleyball with Team Hikino year round. She doesn’t stop for much, and when she does, other obligations such as being vice president of Perrydale’s senior class and reporter for the school’s FFA chapter are there to keep her busy.

“When I’m not doing a specific thing for sports, I’m doing something for FFA or planning events. ... There’s always something to do,” she said. “I don’t like being bored.”

Two words head volleyball coach Denise Dickey used to talk about Lux were “determination” and “drive.”

Those characteristics are what make Lux a good player, and finding a replacement for her spot on the court will be a challenge, Dickey said.

“When you have a player like Alyssa, who really came strong this year with her offense, it’s hard to replace that individual, but it’s going to be, we’ll have to use several people to replace that spot.”

In the game against Crosshill Christian at the state tournament, the Pirates were down by five points in the fifth set of the last game, and Dickey said that was when the seniors, especially Lux, came through.

“Alyssa and Sydney (Perkins) decided to run a play they hadn’t really ran since the beginning of the season,” Dickey said. “Her and Sydney kind of took over, like they just said, hey you know what, we’re seniors and we’re going to win.”

Eight years is how long Lux has been playing volleyball, and she hopes that streak doesn’t end.

“It’s one of my biggest passions,” she said. “I’ve been playing for so long. I just really wanna make it to that (college) level and play.”

But before she dives too deep into the process of applying for college, Lux will need to come up for air for basketball.

She has state in mind for that sport, too.

“Last year we were supposed to go to state too and we didn’t get there,” Lux said. “We got first in our league last year, and then we didn’t end up making it to state, and that was really heartbreaking, because we really thought that we were going; we really wanted it that year. I just hope we make it this year, too.”