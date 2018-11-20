BOC finalist interviews are Wednesday Five candidates of 25 who applied made the cut

POLK COUNTY – Wednesday (Nov. 28) the Polk County Board of Commissioners will interview the five finalists who applied to fill the remainder of Commissioner Jennifer Wheeler’s term when she retires at the end of the year.

The board will appoint Wheeler’s replacement to serve half of her our-year term. Commissioners Mike Ainsworth and Craig Pope separately selected their top candidates of the 25 who applied. That list was narrowed to five.

The interviews begin at 10 a.m.

The following information came from resumes and letters of interest from the finalists.

Micky Garus, of Dallas

Employment: Owner/founder of American Outdoors (since 2009) and owner/general manager of American Glove Company (since 2003)

Experience: Dallas City councilor (2015-September 2018); Founder of Lady Dragons Fastpitch nonprofit softball program (since 2017); coach and director of Kids Inc. and West Valley Little League (since 2001); Hunter education coordinator for Polk County (since 2011); Firefighter/EMT, Dallas Fire & EMS (1996-2006).

Garus, who recently stepped down from the Dallas City Council because he moved outside the city limits, said he had intended to run for Polk County Commissioner in a future election. He would, if appointed, seek election in 2020.

“I have had the aspiration to serve our community in this capacity for some time,” Garus wrote in this letter of interest for the position. “Commissioner Wheeler’s vacancy had sped up my timeline somewhat, but my intentions were to run for a seat in the next election.”

Garus lists his priorities as public safety, economic development, infrastructure and mental health.

“If we’re failing at any of those four key components, it is detrimental to the vitality and prosperity of our county,” he said. “I believe my life experience, volunteerism in the community, business background, and most recently serving on the Dallas City Council as city council president has prepared me for this position.”

He said the decision to seek the post “has not been made lightly.”

Burney Krauger, of Monmouth

Employment: Professional standards investigator, Teachers Standards and Practices Commission (2014-November 2018).

Experience: Retired Polk County Sheriff’s deputy (1970-1974) and detective (1995-2013)

Krauger has lived in Polk County nearly his entire life, and spent more than 20 of those years working in the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

“The main reason I am applying to be considered for the appointment to the upcoming Commissioner Position No. 1 is that I feel I would like to give back to our county government and its citizens for what has been given me and my family as a very safe place to live and enjoy life,” Krauger said. “I feel with my background, I can provide the current Commissioners and county government with a good representation for our citizens and a good understanding of Polk County’s governmental operation.”

He hasn’t yet decided if he would seek election in 2020.

“What I can honestly convey to current Commissioners and the citizens of Polk County is that I will give it sincere consideration at the appropriate time,” he said.

Lyle Mordhorst, of West Salem

Employment: Manager, Les Schwab Tire Center in West Salem. Has worked for the company for 35 years.

Experience: Edgewater Redevelopment Salem Redevelopment Advisory Board; board member of West Salem Business Association; West Salem Gateway Revitalization Study project advisory committee; West Salem High School Education Foundation.

Mordhorst said he wants to bring the same philosophy he’s used during his career with Les Schwab to the board of commissioners.

“We take care of our employees, and, mostly importantly, our customers on a daily basis,” Mordhorst wrote in his letter of interest. “We do the right thing each and every day. That is what I want to bring to the county.”

He said his background working on issues in West Salem would bring an important perspective to the board.

“My connection with the West Salem community will be a very big asset to the board and bring the county and city together as a whole,” Mordhorst said. “Most importantly this is something that l have wanted to pursue. I am very serious when I commit to something and you have my word that I will be a hard-working partner for the remaining two years.”

He said he wants to “keep re-election in 2020 open at this time.”

Anna Scharf of Perrydale

Employment: Office manager for Scharf Farms (since May 2012).

Experience: Polk County Fair Board member (since 2010, chairwoman since 2014); Polk County Farm Bureau board member (since 2013); Perrydale School District board member (since 2015, chairwoman since 2017); U.S. Canola Association board member (since 2017); Pacific Northwest Canola Association board member (since 2017); Willamette Valley Oil Seed Producers Association (since 2011, president since 2017).

Scharf had considered running for commission in the past, but was supportive of the current board.

“Commissioner Wheeler’s retirement, however, has come at a time where I am ready to step up, serve the citizens and work hard to continue to make Polk County a wonderful place to live, work and raise families,” she wrote in her letter of interest. “I have served this county and its citizens in many capacities from private nonprofit associations, to agricultural boards, to publicly elected and appointed offices. I feel that being a county commissioner is the next step in my journey in continuing to serve Polk County.”

Scharf said she believes to be an effective commissioner takes an investment of time.

“That is why I believe this is not an appointment with an ‘expiration date,’ but an opportunity to learn, grow and prove to the voters that I will be the best candidate in 2020 and beyond,” Scharf said.

Kimber Townsend, of Monmouth

Employment: Administrative program sssistant, Dean’s Office, College of Education, Western Oregon University (since 2007); and Polk County CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) Program Coordinator.

Experience: Polk County Fire District No. 1 firefighter rehabilitation/fire support team leader (since 2013) and Team Rubicon Northwest Territory Planning Deputy for Situational Awareness (since 2017).

Townsend said when she moved to Monmouth as a sophomore in high school — after 13 changes in schools — she finally found home.

“As I became an adult, I considered returning to other places across America that I had lived, but I had grown to love this area and its people above all else, so I chose to stay,” she wrote in her letter of interest.

After 32 years living here and finding a passion working as the Polk County CERT coordinator and other emergency management/response projects, Townsend said she wants to do more.

“My motivation comes from a sincere desire to serve the community that adopted me,” she said. “I’ve been blessed with many mentors of my own along the way, people who have championed my dreams and redirected my path when I wandered. Reflecting upon those moments is what has led me to this decision to apply.”