BOC hold levy hearings

POLK COUNTY — The Polk County Board of Commissioners will hold two public hearings on the possibility of reauthorizing Polk County’s public safety levy one year early.

Both hearings will be on Wednesday (Nov. 28), one at 9 a.m. and a second at 7 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners court room at 850 Main St. Dallas. The public is welcome to testify on the proposal at either meeting.

Polk County’s levy passed in May 2015 at a cost of no more than 45 cents per $1,000 of assessed value on properties. The money was used to hire Polk County Sheriff’s patrol and jail deputies and prosecutors and support staff for the Polk County District Attorney’s Office.

The new proposal is are a new five-year levy at 42.5 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, said Polk County Administrator Greg Hansen. That would cost about $85 per year on a home with an assessed value of $200,000.