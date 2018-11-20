Community notebook

Early detection matters; know the signs

The Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., will host “Know the 10 Signs: Early Detection Matters,” on Nov. 28 at noon.

This is the second class from the Alzheimer’s Association that focuses on the 10 signs at the very beginning stages of this disease, why early detection is important, and how to start the critical conversations with family and physicians.

For more information or to sign up for this free class: 503-838-5678.

Create a gingerbread house at the library

Independence Public Library will host a gingerbread making session for kids of all ages at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Participants will be able to create their very own gingerbread house out of graham crackers, complete with all the trimmings.

The library is closed on Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving. Family story time returns Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., as well as the after-school stories and more at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays. Chess Club will resume on Nov. 29 at 4:30 p.m.

Free Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 21

Trinity Lutheran Church will host its annual free community Thanksgiving Dinner at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 at the church, 320 Fir Villa Road, in Dallas.

The dinner is open to all and includes turkey and all the fixings.

For more information: 503-623-2233.

Taters serving on Thanksgiving

Taters Cafe’, 638 SE Jefferson St., Dallas, will serve a free holiday meal on Thanksgiving Day from noon to 4 p.m.

All are welcome and donations will be accepted.

For more information: 503-623-3335.

Cornerstone offers free meal

Cornerstone Christian Church hosts a free Thanksgiving meal on Thursday.

The church is located at 4395 Independence Highway, Independence, and dinner runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information: 503-838-5119.