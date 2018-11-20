Falls City tradition needs coordinator

FALLS CITY – Kristy Major saw a need, so she did something about it.

Major, with a committee of volunteer organizers, took on the Falls City Thanksgiving Potluck about 15 years ago. It’s held each year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

Through the years the committee members dwindled but Major kept the Thanksgiving tradition alive.

“I kept it going because I could. There was a need and a want. People wanted to still have this,” Major said. “As long as I wasn’t the only one down here, I figured we could keep doing it.”

Now, Major has moved out of town and is looking for someone to take her place coordinating the free meal that serves around 300 people each year.

“I’m trying to encourage other people to step up, yes,” Major said. “I moved to Sheridan, so it makes it a little bit harder.”

Major said there’s been some interest from citizens in helping, but no solid volunteer to take up the cause in the manner she has – yet.

“A couple families have said to call them around this time to help them start things,” Major said. “I said I would do that. I still would like to be involved. It’s still my community even though I moved.”

By 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Major and a busy group of volunteers had served around 150 meals either to people who came into the Falls City Community Center for dinner or who ordered meals to go.

Volunteers take orders for the number of meals needed, and tell people to find seats at the tables set up at the community center. Guests are served their drinks and a plate brimming with turkey, potatoes, stuffing, bread and salad. A variety of desserts — from chocolate cake to pumpkin pie — wait on a table in the dining room for people to choose.

“That’s how we started doing it,” Major said of bringing guest their food instead of setting up buffet lines.



It takes a lot of work, starting well before the day of the potluck, Major said. The food for the meal is donated by and prepared by community members. Major said they cooked 12 turkeys and 110 pounds of potatoes. There are also coordinating potluck-day volunteers and set up and clean up.

With 15 years of experience, Major has things down to a science.

“I’ve been doing it so long that I know what is needed, so It’s just remembering it all and not forgetting the lemonade,” Major said, smiling.

Saturday, a group of high school students were among the volunteers helping serve the food. Senior Amara Houghtaling was one of the servers. She’s worked at the potluck in previous years and said Major’s leadership will be difficult to replace.

“It’s going to be a change, and to find someone who will take all responsibilities that Kristy has will be a challenge, but I think it’s essential because this can’t run without all of the components she puts together,” Houghtaling said. “I definitely think it’s important because Kristy is an amazing person. You don’t really find a lot of Kristys.”

She said she likes volunteering for the chance to brighten someone’s day.

“I like seeing everyone’s smile. Sometimes you get a smile and sometimes you don’t, but either way, you give one,” Houghtaling said. “You don’t know if that changes their day, their week, their year, their month. My favorite thing is giving people smiles who might not get smiles on a daily basis.”

She believes the tradition will continue.

“I think someone is going to step up,” Houghtaling said. “We just have to find the right person. I think we will in our community somewhere.”

Major said she’ll keep searching for the person to take the baton from her.

“There’s still a high need, and it brings a lot of joy to many people,” Major said. “Many people still love to volunteer and be part of it. That’s what I like about this town.”