Foundation reaches $1 million in giving

DALLAS — For Mia Mohr, the administrator of the Dallas Community Foundation, reaching the milestone of $1 million in total giving illustrates the power of small gift.

Community giving What: Dallas Community Foundation To donate: Donations can be made by check to the Dallas Community Foundation, PO Box 1001, Dallas 97338 or made online at www.dallascommuni.... For more information:www.dallascommuni..."> www.dallascommuni....

Each year the foundation gives grants to local nonprofit organizations, scholarships to students, and other donations from the variety of funds that it manages. This year, Mohr said they added up the total and were shocked to see the foundation has surpassed $1 million.

“I think it just blew everyone away. These seemingly small amounts, relatively small amounts, each year,” Mohr said. “It’s those small amounts that turn into a big amount. … It’s like the gifts we get. People don’t necessarily consider themselves philanthropists because you have to have money to be a philanthropist. They don’t, you know. People give small gifts and it’s those small gifts that really add up and help us make a huge difference in the community.”

The foundation launched in 1996 and has grown to giving out $40,000 in grants to nonprofits, $38,800 in scholarships to Dallas High School students and another $1,500 from a fund designated for a specific cause. Mohr said the foundation’s giving also includes support to civic projects, such as the Dallas High School turf project.

“This milestone demonstrates the foundation’s unwavering focus on supporting the livability of the Dallas community,” said Bob Brannigan, the foundation’s board president. “The foundation board takes its management and fiduciary responsibilities very seriously to assure our efforts are sustained over the coming years.”

Mohr said in one case, the foundation’s grant to the Polk County Resource Center was used to help a woman who had just become homeless and a victim of identity theft. She had an opportunity to land a job, but not having a home made that difficult.

With the grant and other resources, Polk County was able to help her pay the deposit and first month’s rent. She now has stable housing and a good job.

“To a person in crisis, getting that small hand up makes all the difference in the world,” Mohr said. “That was a really simple thing that we were able to do because of folks in the community helping out.”

She said that is one reason to give to the foundation, because it has a wide reach in the community, giving to causes that fight hunger and domestic violence, and that support youth and senior citizens.

“People in Dallas give to the foundation so that we can support people in our community and help get them back on their feet again,” Mohr said.

The foundation’s grant application period opens in December and closes at the end of January. For those inclined to donate, Mohr said they can give to established funds, or create a memorial fund to honor a loved one, or one dedicated to a specific fund.

“It’s a great gift to give. It’s the gift that keeps on giving and can make a very meaningful difference,” Mohr said. “It’s so refreshing to see how a community can make such a positive difference.”