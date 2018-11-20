Independence hires city manager

INDEPENDENCE — Independence’s growth and reputation for being innovative and creative are some of the reasons incoming city manager Tom Pessemier finds the city appealing.

“The council and city manager (David Clyne) have done a great job,” Pessemier said.

Pessemier, the former assistant city manager for Sherwood, officially starts on Dec. 3 but has made several trips to town in the last month.

His wife accompanied him to the city manager meet and greets held in October and got a tour of the city. His four children, ages 17, 15, 13 and 10, have not yet visited but the family plans to spend time in Independence during the children’s upcoming breaks from school.

Because Pessemier and his family recently built a home near Sherwood, he plans to commute for the first couple of years as city manager.

The commute takes less than an hour, he said.

That’s time he can use to make (hands-free) phone calls or listen to audio books, he said.

He recently started listening to “The Girl on a Train,” a first-person narrative told from three different perspectives.

In addition to reading, Pessemier counts woodworking and beekeeping among his hobbies.

He usually has two or three hives, he said.

Pessemier started beekeeping about eight years ago, learning from a combination of books, YouTube and some experienced people.

“Right now, I have two,” he said. “They’re a lot of work. They have a whole cycle, and everything has to go right if you’re going to have honey. It’s a challenge to figure out what they need. I really enjoy it.”

In his trips to Independence, Pessemier has come to appreciate its natural beauty as well as the local businesses.

“The river is gorgeous,” he said. “You can see how the community grew from there and has grown over time. It’s an asset to the region and Independence itself.”

He attended the Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce’s Thirsty Thursday event at Indy Commons on Nov. 15.

“I got to meet different members and the chamber director (Vikkye Fetters-Delfino),” Pessemier said. “I did a lot with the chamber here in Sherwood. I appreciate all the hard work they do. It’s good to support your local businesses.”

Pessemier said he is looking forward to continuing a lot of things the city already has going on, such as working with different partners and community members.

He said he noticed there is a lot of volunteerism in Independence.

“How to partner with people is really where my focus is going to be coming in,” Pessemier said.

Pessemier worked for the city of Sherwood for 13 years in roles from civil engineer to community developer to assistant city manager.

Sherwood’s position of assistant city manager was eliminated in the 2018-2019 city budget.

It was a “pretty straightforward” process, he said.

“Half my salary came from the Urban Renewal Agency” and they were shutting down,” Pessemier said. “It was simply a budget decision.”

Pessemier said he’s looking forward to getting to know Independence city staff.

“I hear nothing but good things about the staff,” he said. “I’m excited to come in and figure out how we can work together.”

As a manager, Pessemier said he likes to make sure people have the tools and resources they need to succeed.

“I like to get projects off to a good start and back away and let people do their work,” he said. “I’ve worked with really good people throughout my career. I’m pretty hands off but I want to make sure that things are done well.”