Quietly Giving

MONMOUTH — Julie McDonald gives in such a way that not even her closest friends know all the things she’s up to.

“She’s not the type to want any recognition,” said longtime friend Claudine Mendazona.

Every once in a while something will slip out about something McDonald has helped with, Mendazona said, but it’s not something she talks about.

“I do know she is very giving,” she said.

McDonald and Mendazona have been friends since their daughters were in preschool together.

“My daughter is now a junior,” Mendazona said. “She plays for Julie.”

McDonald is the Central High School girls varsity basketball coach. She is a two-time NAIA All-American point guard who won two national championships — 1995 and 1996— with Western Oregon University’s women’s hoops team and a state title for Central High in 1992.

“This community is hugely important to her,” said Ryan O’Malley, CHS athletic director. “She’s had tremendous success in her athletic career from Central to Western and then to see her as the head girls basketball coach here and giving back in that way, (with) her skills and abilities, passing that along to the girls is just a testament to her character and the kind of person she is.”

She’s also known to discreetly take care of youth sports fees if she learns that a family is not able to afford the cost.

“Through her work she does a lot of giving as well,” Mendazona said. “She helps with the elementary school. She’s helped homeless people in Independence. She’s very caring.”

McDonald, who lives in Monmouth, is a Farmers Insurance agent in Independence.

“Farmers Insurance is involved all over the place,” O’Malley said. “Even with her work...she’s always looking to meet needs. Definitely under the radar, which is just another tell of her character. She doesn’t want the acclaim or anything like that from any of those types of things.”

McDonald said she contributes to Toys for Tots, Adopt-A-Family, Gate Church Lunches and helps high school students with supplies and household items.

“It’s just for the kids and making sure kids don’t go without and have all the opportunities available to them,” McDonald said. “I just feel like, you know, kids are kids and they’re innocent and they should just have the best available. I try to help out as best I can.”