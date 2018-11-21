Recount scheduled for Monmouth Council race

The Monmouth City Council race is too close to call.
The Polk County Clerk's Office will conduct a hand recount at 9 a.m. on Nov. 29 for that race.
"The Monmouth race has a five-vote difference, between the third- and fourth-place candidates," said Val Unger, Polk County clerk. "Recount range is five votes, so I've called for a recount."
As of Nov. 21, the top candidates are Roxanne Beltz (1,772, 22.04%), Chris Lopez (1,354, 16.84%), Jon Carey (1,350, 16.79%), Stephen Howard (1,345, 16.73%).
A team of four people from different political parties will recount 3,632 ballots at the Moan Courthouse conference room on the first floor, 850 Main St., Dallas.
